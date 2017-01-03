Tuesday , 3 January 2017
PIA, NBP to competition final

KARACHI: Defending champions PIA and National Bank of Pakistan competent for a final of a 63rd National Hockey Championship by winning their particular semi-finals during National Hockey Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday.

In a initial match, Zubair Khan non-stop a scoring for PIA in a seventh notation followed by an 18th notation equaliser by WAPDA’s Rana Umair.

WAPDA came out drifting in a second half as Ejaz Ali scored a quick-fire prop to palm his side a 3-1 lead. The airliners, however, done a conspicuous liberation from that indicate as they countered with 3 goals of their possess in a raging five-minute spell.

Kashif Ali and Shafqat Rasool scored in a 38th and 39th notation before a former strike dual some-more in 43rd and 53rd mins to finish his hat-trick.

Muhammad Waseem got one behind for WAPDA in a final notation of a third entertain before Shafqat scored his team’s final idea to finish a 6-4 triumph.

In a second match, NBP degraded SSGC 2-0 as Dilber Hussain and Ammad Butt got their names on a scoresheet.

