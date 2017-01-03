Britain’s attach� to a European Union has abruptly quiescent only a few months before Prime Minister Theresa May is approaching to start grave Brexit negotiations, a Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Ivan Rogers told staff on Tuesday afternoon that he would be step down from his post early, a FT said. He did not explain a reasons for a move, according to people who have seen a his note to tactful staff, a FT said.
Britain’s EU attach� Ivan Rogers resigns
Britain ‘will concede EU adults to stay’ after Brexit
May has pronounced she will trigger grave Brexit talks with a rest of a EU by a finish of March.
Rogers, allocated by former Prime Minister David Cameron as Britain’s attach� to Brussels in Nov 2013, is one of Britain’s many gifted diplomats on EU affairs.
Downing Street and Britain’s Foreign Office did not immediately criticism on a FT report.
