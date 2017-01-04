Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Rejected package: Land owners along CPEC track bluster protest

Rejected package: Land owners along CPEC track bluster protest
ISLAMABAD / ABBOTTABAD: Land owners whose cultivation land and houses are located along a CPEC track in Abbottabad on Tuesday deserted a due remuneration package and demanded an ceiling revision.

Maqsood Ahmed a Briton of Pakistani origin, encampment councilor Asif Gul, Sardar Abdul Hameed, and Nisar Jadoon explained that hundreds of houses in Banda Sinjlian Village, Salhad I, and Muhallah Abbasi have been demarcated as partial of a CPEC route.

Maqsood Ahmed forked out that a remuneration being offering to a influenced families was during a rate of Rs500 to Rs1,100 per block feet for a residential unit, while owners of cultivation land were being compensated during a rate of Rs400,000 per kanal.

He disclosed that rates offering for a kanal of cultivation land was equal to a marla, and according to a consult conducted in a year 2014/15 a per marla land rate was set during Rs1 million.

Sharing documentary explanation of a land’s value, Sardar Aurangzeb, another land owner, pronounced that during a final dual months of 2016, a income dialect has collected Rs91,000 as taxation per marla during transfers of tenure deeds.

They have demanded that a land owners should be paid during blurb rates as their land was of blurb value, while a owners of housing units should be compensated during a rate of Rs3,000 per block feet with resettlement stipend and no taxation deduction.

They threatened to theatre a criticism outward a Chinese embassy if their final were not met.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 4th, 2017.

