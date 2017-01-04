Wildfire spreads: Four houses gutted, animals killed

Wednesday , 4 January 2017
MANSEHRA: Four houses were gutted while some plantation animals also died, ensuing in waste of millions of rupees for to a owners in opposite tools of Hazara, a military pronounced on Tuesday.

The military quoted Faqir Muhammad, a proprietor of Hassa Balakot Village, as observant that a glow started from a kitchen of his residence on Monday dusk and engulfed a adjoining bedrooms and a goat shed.

He pronounced that a residence and strew were sum waste notwithstanding a villagers’ efforts to lard a flames.

He combined that 8 goats were killed and all his effects were totally destroyed. He claimed his waste totaled Rs1 million.

According to a police, a glow sparked from a sandali (traditional indoor spark heater) that a residents inadvertently left burning.

The second glow was reported a same dusk from Khun Village in Aziz Bang Union Council in Abbottabad, where a glow pennyless out in a adjacent timberland before swelling to 3 houses in a closeness of a area.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 4th, 2017.

