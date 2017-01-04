Wednesday , 4 January 2017
New review SOP: Top cops to hoop critical cases

New review SOP: Top cops to hoop critical cases
ISLAMABAD: In a startling move, a Islamabad Police on Tuesday released new customary handling procedures for transferring and assigning examination cases to investigators.

Issued by a Islamabad’s Inspector General of Police Tariq Masood Yasin, a new SOP stipulates that examination of formidable and critical cases would not be handed over to those examination officers who in a past had unsuccessful to finish investigations of cases in time or showed insufficiency or differently disastrous aspects were celebrated about their performance.

Moreover, a new SOP stipulated that SSP Islamabad would keep finish sum of examination staff supposing by Zonal SPs.

In box an officer is relieved from a charge, they would be compulsory to give a minute lecture on all aspects of a cases to a new examination officer.

According to new SOP, examination of any box could not be altered or eliminated some-more than 3 times and preference of transferring any box would be done by a board.

On a initial ask to send a case, a house headed by SSP (Operations) including Zonal SP, SDPO Circle and SHO of particular military hire would confirm after seeking opinion of other members either a box should be eliminated or not. The house would also examination a reason behind a ask to send a investigation.

On a second send request, a house headed by DIG (Operations) including SSP (Operation), SP (Investigation) and Zonal SP would confirm a matter.

A house headed by IGP including DIG (Operations), SSP (Operations) and SP Investigation would confirm a third request. The play will accommodate weekly.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 4th, 2017.

