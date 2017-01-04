Social and family pressures are among a vital reasons for crime in a country, hence a need to emanate recognition among women and children and remonstrate them to play their purpose opposite a menace.
This was settled by Aliya Rashid, executive ubiquitous of Awareness and Prevention Division of a National Accountability Bureau (NAB), during a harangue to a employees of National Highways Authority (NHA) on Tuesday.
She claimed that women and children pushed their husbands and fathers for equipment over their means such as cars, houses, mobile phones etc., only to contest with their relatives, friends or neighbours.
“It is zero though pulling a chairman sitting on a wheelchair to run. As each male wants to turn a favourite in a eyes of their mother and children, they try to perform a final of their family members by regulating satisfactory and astray means,” she said.
“If we keep hammering a word ‘Say No to Corruption’, people will really assistance stop it,” she added.
Giving sum of NAB’s anti-corruption campaign, she pronounced that “Say No to Corruption” summary had been created on postage stamps, application bills, CNIC conduit papers, pushing licenses, ATMs, railway tickets, postal envelopes, airfield screens and newspapers in Balochistan and G-B.
A storybook, Gogi Says No to Corruption and caricature books for primary and delegate turn have also been printed for children.
NHA Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar pronounced ‘say no to corruption’ had turn a inhabitant slogan. He combined that they had launched a extensive remodel beginning to forestall malpractice in open procurement, heading to assets of Rs300 billion.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 4th, 2017.
