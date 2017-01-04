Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Words not enough: QAU faculty, students direct movement opposite land grabbers

Words not enough: QAU faculty, students direct movement opposite land grabbers
ISLAMABAD: Faculty and students of a Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) on Tuesday demanded movement opposite land grabbers who were encroaching on a varsity’s land.

On Tuesday, students of a varsity’s production dialect orderly a lecture on a bootleg function of a university grounds.

Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy, a distinguished member of a production department, told a students and expertise of about a chronological credentials of a issue.

He pronounced that it this was not a initial try to squeeze QAU’s land. He combined that a Capital Development Authority (CDA) should understanding with a long-standing issues tentative with a villagers and trigger evident movement opposite land grabbers as he positive them that a long-term extensive debate opposite a bootleg function of a varsity land could still be fruitful.

Dr Hoodbhoy pronounced that yet a few domestic parties had cursed a bootleg occupation, though small defamation is not enough. He pronounced that these parties contingency come brazen and join QAU opposite land grabbers.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 4th, 2017.

