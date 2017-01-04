Chirah Dam: Senators angry over lavish delays

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat voiced critical distrurbance over lavish delays in a construction of Chirah Dam and summoned a Punjab Irrigation secretary, a Small Dams Organisation arch engineer, and Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials in a subsequent meeting.
The due dam would be built on a Soan River nearby Chirah Village, about 25 km from Murree, and was recognised in a 1980s. It was approaching to yield over 15 million gallons of H2O per day (MGD) to a twin cities. Progress, however, was stopped by a PML-N led Punjab supervision after a 2008 ubiquitous elections, when a PPP was in energy in a centre.
The Senate row met during Parliament House on Tuesday underneath a chair of Senator Talha Mehmood. In respond to a doubt lifted by Senator Col (retd) Tahir Hussain Mashadi, CDA Planning Member Asad Mehbood Kiyani told a cabinet that a dam was ostensible to be built by a Punjab Government and Capital Development Authority (CDA) with an equal cost-sharing formula.
He pronounced that in 2005, a Rs5 billion plan judgment (PC-1) was also prepared and a Punjab Government had also performed capitulation for a PC-1 from a National Economic Council (ECNEC) Executive Committee in 2009. Kiyani, however, pronounced that after capitulation of plan judgment a work on a dam could not be initiated. “The Punjab Irrigation Department has now prepared a uninformed PC-1, according to that a cost of a plan has escalated to Rs18 billion,” a CDA member said. At this, a authority of a cabinet and a members voiced critical discontentment and pronounced that if construction was finished on schedule, afterwards 3 some-more dams could be assembled during this cost, though due to unsentimental loosening a republic had to humour from waste of billions of rupees.
The cabinet members pronounced that shortcoming should be bound opposite those who were obliged for a check of a project. They pronounced that plan competence have been finished prolonged ago if a CDA resumed it by a possess initiative.
Sanitary and cleanliness issues of Parliament Lodges were after reviewed during length. Senator Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini pronounced there were usually 35 spotless workers to say 350 apartments. He pronounced that spotless workers were paid Rs14,000 per month and they worked for 18 hours per day. At this, cabinet members were told that according to a terms of anxiety (TORs) there were ostensible to be 128 spotless staff delegated during Parliament Lodges and Rs1.8 million had been spared for this. At this, cabinet members destined CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz to control an exploration and suggest for liberation of a additional volume from a contractor.
Committee Chairman Mehmood also destined a CDA arch to exercise a directions of a station cabinet per subsidy of a gift tract to Pakistan Air Force Women Association (PAFWA) and contention a news in a committee. Senator Kulsoom Parveen pronounced former Senator Sadia Abbasi had also created a minute to a Senate authority in that a same objections were lifted opposite a subsidy of a gift tract to PAFWA. Discussing a executive automobile pool, it was suggested that millions of rupees were spent on upkeep and repairs of vehicles. At this, a Cabinet secretary briefed cabinet members on a sum of vehicles in a pool and sum correct expenditure.
He told a cabinet members that there were usually 65 vehicles in a executive pool, dual of that were bulletproof limousines, along with 3 bulletproof oppulance sedans and 21 other oppulance sedans. At this, a cabinet authority pronounced that if a oppulance cars were 1992-93 models and millions were spent on their maintenance, it would be improved to auction them off and buy new cars.
Chirah Dam: Senators angry over lavish delays
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat voiced critical distrurbance over lavish delays in a construction of Chirah Dam and summoned a Punjab Irrigation secretary, a Small Dams Organisation arch engineer, and Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials in a subsequent meeting.
The due dam would be built on a Soan River nearby Chirah Village, about 25 km from Murree, and was recognised in a 1980s. It was approaching to yield over 15 million gallons of H2O per day (MGD) to a twin cities. Progress, however, was stopped by a PML-N led Punjab supervision after a 2008 ubiquitous elections, when a PPP was in energy in a centre.
The Senate row met during Parliament House on Tuesday underneath a chair of Senator Talha Mehmood. In respond to a doubt lifted by Senator Col (retd) Tahir Hussain Mashadi, CDA Planning Member Asad Mehbood Kiyani told a cabinet that a dam was ostensible to be built by a Punjab Government and Capital Development Authority (CDA) with an equal cost-sharing formula.
He pronounced that in 2005, a Rs5 billion plan judgment (PC-1) was also prepared and a Punjab Government had also performed capitulation for a PC-1 from a National Economic Council (ECNEC) Executive Committee in 2009. Kiyani, however, pronounced that after capitulation of plan judgment a work on a dam could not be initiated. “The Punjab Irrigation Department has now prepared a uninformed PC-1, according to that a cost of a plan has escalated to Rs18 billion,” a CDA member said. At this, a authority of a cabinet and a members voiced critical discontentment and pronounced that if construction was finished on schedule, afterwards 3 some-more dams could be assembled during this cost, though due to unsentimental loosening a republic had to humour from waste of billions of rupees.
The cabinet members pronounced that shortcoming should be bound opposite those who were obliged for a check of a project. They pronounced that plan competence have been finished prolonged ago if a CDA resumed it by a possess initiative.
Sanitary and cleanliness issues of Parliament Lodges were after reviewed during length. Senator Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini pronounced there were usually 35 spotless workers to say 350 apartments. He pronounced that spotless workers were paid Rs14,000 per month and they worked for 18 hours per day. At this, cabinet members were told that according to a terms of anxiety (TORs) there were ostensible to be 128 spotless staff delegated during Parliament Lodges and Rs1.8 million had been spared for this. At this, cabinet members destined CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz to control an exploration and suggest for liberation of a additional volume from a contractor.
Committee Chairman Mehmood also destined a CDA arch to exercise a directions of a station cabinet per subsidy of a gift tract to Pakistan Air Force Women Association (PAFWA) and contention a news in a committee. Senator Kulsoom Parveen pronounced former Senator Sadia Abbasi had also created a minute to a Senate authority in that a same objections were lifted opposite a subsidy of a gift tract to PAFWA. Discussing a executive automobile pool, it was suggested that millions of rupees were spent on upkeep and repairs of vehicles. At this, a Cabinet secretary briefed cabinet members on a sum of vehicles in a pool and sum correct expenditure.
He told a cabinet members that there were usually 65 vehicles in a executive pool, dual of that were bulletproof limousines, along with 3 bulletproof oppulance sedans and 21 other oppulance sedans. At this, a cabinet authority pronounced that if a oppulance cars were 1992-93 models and millions were spent on their maintenance, it would be improved to auction them off and buy new cars.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 4th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Electoral reforms essential for credit of subsequent ...
January 4, 2017
Words not enough: QAU faculty, students direct ...
January 4, 2017
Britain’s EU attach� Ivan Rogers resigns
January 3, 2017
PIA, NBP to competition final
January 3, 2017