Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury

Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 4, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Actor Arjun Rampal. PHOTO: REUTERS Actor Arjun Rampal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Actor Arjun Rampal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Actor Arjun Rampal has suffered an eye injury.

He finds it “disorienting”, though says it’s “nothing serious”. “Now we know how a one-eyed bandit sees a world. A teenager eye injury. Nothing as critical as it looks. Hugely disorienting. See we soon,” Arjun posted on his Instagram page. The 44-year-old actor posted an picture featuring him with a gauze on one eye, and a stubble.

People have some-more views about my personal life than we do: Arjun Rampal

Now we know, how a one eyed Pirate sees a world. A teenager eye injury. Nothing as critical as it looks. Hugely disorienting. #seeyousoon

A print posted by Arjun (@rampal72) on Jan 3, 2017 during 4:22am PST

The actor’s final recover was Kahaani 2. He will subsequent be seen in Daddy based on a life of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Imran flaunts ‘fresh evidence’ as Sharif changes lawyer
Warner done us demeanour foolish, says Wahab
Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury
How Junaid Jamshed used ‘Us Rah Par’ to foreshadow his transformation
India’s army arch hurls some-more sinister threats
Trump to reason a press discussion on Jan 11th
China starts initial burden sight use to London
Chirah Dam: Senators angry over lavish delays
Social, family pressures pivotal reasons for corruption: NAB official
Wildfire spreads: Four houses gutted, animals killed
Electoral reforms essential for credit of subsequent polls: Rabbani
Missing IT engineer: New year brings no news for distraught family

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions