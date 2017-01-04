He finds it “disorienting”, though says it’s “nothing serious”. “Now we know how a one-eyed bandit sees a world. A teenager eye injury. Nothing as critical as it looks. Hugely disorienting. See we soon,” Arjun posted on his Instagram page. The 44-year-old actor posted an picture featuring him with a gauze on one eye, and a stubble.
Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury
Actor Arjun Rampal. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actor Arjun Rampal has suffered an eye injury.
He finds it “disorienting”, though says it’s “nothing serious”. “Now we know how a one-eyed bandit sees a world. A teenager eye injury. Nothing as critical as it looks. Hugely disorienting. See we soon,” Arjun posted on his Instagram page. The 44-year-old actor posted an picture featuring him with a gauze on one eye, and a stubble.
People have some-more views about my personal life than we do: Arjun Rampal
The actor’s final recover was Kahaani 2. He will subsequent be seen in Daddy based on a life of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli.
