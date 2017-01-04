Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Warner done us demeanour foolish, says Wahab

Warner done us demeanour foolish, says Wahab

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 4, 2017 In Sports 0
Warner done us demeanour foolish, says Wahab
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

David Warner celebrates scoring a century as Wahab Riaz (L) looks on during a SCG on Jan 3, 2017. PHOTO: AFPDavid Warner celebrates scoring a century as Wahab Riaz (L) looks on during a SCG on Jan 3, 2017. PHOTO: AFP

David Warner celebrates scoring a century as Wahab Riaz (L) looks on during a SCG on Jan 3, 2017. PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz pronounced on Tuesday that Australia batsman David Warner done a visitors demeanour “foolish” after a opening batsman scored a century in a initial event of a third Test of a array in Sydney.

Yesterday, Warner became a initial Australian given Donald Bradman to pound a century before lunch on a initial day. It was also a initial time a batsman has scored 100 in a initial event of a Test compare in Australia, with Warner usually a fourth Australian batsman to grasp a singular feat. He was after held by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed while batting on 113 off Wahab’s delivery.

Speaking to a media after stumps, Wahab pronounced that as a bowling section Pakistan seemed “foolish”, generally in front of Warner. “If we keep repeating a mistakes by bowling in Warner’s clever area, we’re going to demeanour foolish,” he said. “We didn’t play good and Australia batted during an intensely good run rate.”

Australia 365-3 during stumps opposite Pakistan in Sydney Test

While a 31-year-old praised Australia’s opening batsman for a ancestral innings, a pacer couldn’t bashful divided from commenting on his side’s shortcomings.

“We have not been means to govern a skeleton and if we are not doing it scrupulously afterwards there is small possibility we will take wickets,” he said. “Even yet credit goes to Warner for personification so well, during a finish of a day it’s a bowling section that isn’t doing any good.”

Wahab Riaz reveals Pakistan’s ‘trump card’ opposite Australia

He added: “As a bowling section we have let a group unequivocally down.”

Wahab was quoted by cricket.com.au

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Imran flaunts ‘fresh evidence’ as Sharif changes lawyer
Warner done us demeanour foolish, says Wahab
Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury
How Junaid Jamshed used ‘Us Rah Par’ to foreshadow his transformation
India’s army arch hurls some-more sinister threats
Trump to reason a press discussion on Jan 11th
China starts initial burden sight use to London
Chirah Dam: Senators angry over lavish delays
Social, family pressures pivotal reasons for corruption: NAB official
Wildfire spreads: Four houses gutted, animals killed
Electoral reforms essential for credit of subsequent polls: Rabbani
Missing IT engineer: New year brings no news for distraught family

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions