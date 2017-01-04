Warner done us demeanour foolish, says Wahab

David Warner celebrates scoring a century as Wahab Riaz (L) looks on during a SCG on Jan 3, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz pronounced on Tuesday that Australia batsman David Warner done a visitors demeanour “foolish” after a opening batsman scored a century in a initial event of a third Test of a array in Sydney.
Yesterday, Warner became a initial Australian given Donald Bradman to pound a century before lunch on a initial day. It was also a initial time a batsman has scored 100 in a initial event of a Test compare in Australia, with Warner usually a fourth Australian batsman to grasp a singular feat. He was after held by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed while batting on 113 off Wahab’s delivery.
Speaking to a media after stumps, Wahab pronounced that as a bowling section Pakistan seemed “foolish”, generally in front of Warner. “If we keep repeating a mistakes by bowling in Warner’s clever area, we’re going to demeanour foolish,” he said. “We didn’t play good and Australia batted during an intensely good run rate.”
While a 31-year-old praised Australia’s opening batsman for a ancestral innings, a pacer couldn’t bashful divided from commenting on his side’s shortcomings.
“We have not been means to govern a skeleton and if we are not doing it scrupulously afterwards there is small possibility we will take wickets,” he said. “Even yet credit goes to Warner for personification so well, during a finish of a day it’s a bowling section that isn’t doing any good.”
Wahab Riaz reveals Pakistan’s ‘trump card’ opposite Australia
He added: “As a bowling section we have let a group unequivocally down.”
Wahab was quoted by cricket.com.au
