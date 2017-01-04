Lenovo launches ‘home assistant’ with Amazon Alexa

The Smart Assistant recognizes users’ voice commands to control web searches, play music, emanate lists and most more. PHOTO: LENOVO
LAS VEGAS: Chinese tech hulk Lenovo announced Tuesday it was rising a intelligent home partner powered by Amazon’s Alexa, apropos a latest organisation to enter a marketplace for voice-activated devices.
The new Smart Assistant, to go on sale for $129, will contest with Amazon’s Echo speakers regulating a synthetic comprehension grown by Amazon.
Lenovo done a proclamation forward of a opening of a 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, that facilities a dizzying array of tech gadgets and concepts.
Built in partnership with Amazon, a Smart Assistant “recognizes users’ voice commands to control web searches, play music, emanate lists, calendar reminders and most more,” a Lenovo matter said.
Lenovo’s pierce comes following Google’s launch of a identical device that can respond to questions and voice commands and bond to intelligent appliances, so a user can set a thermostat or spin on an oven.
“Our idea has never been to simply build intelligent home inclination for a consequence of advancing record alone,” says Johnson Jia, Lenovo’s comparison clamp boss for personal computers and intelligent devices.
“In a same approach a person’s IQ is totalled by practical knowledge, we trust products are ‘smart’ to a grade they’re indeed accepted and practical to daily life by their users.”
Steve Rabuchin, clamp boss for Amazon Alexa, pronounced a US organisation was “excited to work with an innovative association such as Lenovo to move a Lenovo Smart Assistant with Alexa to business this spring.”
The device is approaching to be accessible in May.
Lenovo also announced skeleton for upgraded laptops, including PCs optimized for gaming.
