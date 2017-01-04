Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Lenovo launches ‘home assistant’ with Amazon Alexa

Lenovo launches ‘home assistant’ with Amazon Alexa
The Smart Assistant recognizes users’ voice commands to control web searches, play music, emanate lists and most more. PHOTO: LENOVO

LAS VEGAS: Chinese tech hulk Lenovo announced Tuesday it was rising a intelligent home partner powered by Amazon’s Alexa, apropos a latest organisation to enter a marketplace for voice-activated devices.

The new Smart Assistant, to go on sale for $129, will contest with Amazon’s Echo speakers regulating a synthetic comprehension grown by Amazon.

Lenovo done a proclamation forward of a opening of a 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, that facilities a dizzying array of tech gadgets and concepts.

US prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?

Built in partnership with Amazon, a Smart Assistant “recognizes users’ voice commands to control web searches, play music, emanate lists, calendar reminders and most more,” a Lenovo matter said.

Lenovo’s pierce comes following Google’s launch of a identical device that can respond to questions and voice commands and bond to intelligent appliances, so a user can set a thermostat or spin on an oven.

“Our idea has never been to simply build intelligent home inclination for a consequence of advancing record alone,” says Johnson Jia, Lenovo’s comparison clamp boss for personal computers and intelligent devices.

This Pakistani startup offers solutions to differently-abled people

“In a same approach a person’s IQ is totalled by practical knowledge, we trust products are ‘smart’ to a grade they’re indeed accepted and practical to daily life by their users.”

Steve Rabuchin, clamp boss for Amazon Alexa, pronounced a US organisation was “excited to work with an innovative association such as Lenovo to move a Lenovo Smart Assistant with Alexa to business this spring.”

The device is approaching to be accessible in May.

Lenovo also announced skeleton for upgraded laptops, including PCs optimized for gaming.

