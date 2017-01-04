Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Over 100 clerics arrested in Lahore for perplexing to ‘celebrate’ Salmaan Taseer’s assassination

LAHORE: Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested over 100 clerics for attempting to reason a convene in Lahore in ‘celebration’ of a assassination of Salmaan Taseer on his genocide anniversary.

The clerics were entertainment to reason a rally on Main Boulevard in Gulberg area of the city.

Meanwhile, Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah has organized dual apart rallies, one on Mall Road and a other in Gulberg led by Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali and Hafiz Khadim Hussain Rizvi respectively, sources told The Express Tribune.

Salmaan Taseer assassinated

The clerics have been given a go-ahead to reason a convene on Mall Road though not in Gulberg. Heavy military contingents have been deployed during Kalma Chowk and roads have been blocked with containers. Further, a Metro Bus Service has also been dangling after a few clerics and their supporters entered a track.

Taseer, who had hurt eremite zealots with his statements opposite a country’s argumentative heresy laws, was killed by his possess confidence guard, an chosen force personnel, in a banishment occurrence in Islamabad’s Kohsar Market on Jan 4, 2011. His assailant Mumtaz Qadri, who had after certified a killing, was subsequently executed in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail in 2016.

