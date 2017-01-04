I was wrong about Misbah, admits Rashid

“The strategy opposite Warner were too defensive; if we relax a aggressive margin as early as a sixth over, we are firm to suffer,” he said, before praising Wahab Riaz, who eventually discharged a opener. “I feel Wahab gave his comprehensive all and one can’t doubt his bid amid a carnage.”
Latif had formerly pronounced that Misbah should stay in assign for a debate of West Indies before a start of a array yet feels that a 42-year-old is impending a finish of a road.
“Yes we felt that Misbah could continue for a debate of a West Indies and assistance win a initial ever array there,” he said. “Unfortunately this array has been bad for him both as a captain and batsman and things only don’t demeanour right. we consider we need a change and Sarfraz Ahmed should be allocated captain in all 3 formats of a game.”
Bowling a large disappointment
“Our bowling has been a large disappointment,” he said. “We are always disturbed about a batting yet a batsmen have twice posted 400 and totals in a series; a bowlers have conversely unsuccessful to support a batsmen. The Sydney Test has serve unprotected a stipulations of a attack, generally with a half-fit Yasir Shah who seems tormented by hamstring problems.”
Latif yet hoped Pakistan will find a approach of saving a Test and avoiding a fourth uninterrupted array varnish in Australia.
“The batsmen need to make it count and make full use of a good batting pitch,” he said. “They should aim to bat for prolonged and build large partnerships and measure centuries on day 3 and four. Our batting has finished sincerely good so we contingency gain and try a best to deliver something out of this Test.”
Sarfraz should lead in all 3 formats
Despite Misbah’s preference to check his retirement, Latif feels that a time is right for a change and wicketkeeper batsman Sarfraz , who is already heading a line in T20Is, should be allocated captain in all 3 formats.
Latif combined that ODI captain Azhar Ali can make a many of his excellent batting form and use a arriving deteriorate to master his batting in a 50-over format.
“Azhar can urge his batting in a ODI format by utilising his Test form, [but] Sarfraz is a good choice of captaincy given we feel we need a captain for all 3 formats,” he said. “Other teams like South Africa and Australia are also looking in that instruction by Steven Smith and Faf du Plessis.”
I was wrong about Misbah, admits Rashid
Out of sorts: Rashid believes Misbah has struggled as captain and batsman and contingency now consider about unresolved adult his gloves. Photo courtesy: Cricket Australia
KARACHI: As Pakistan were flayed for 538 runs in a initial innings of a Sydney Test, a bowling section looked ragged, sleepy and bereft of ideas.
The miss of invasion has unhappy both pundits and fans comparison and, vocalization to The Express Tribune, former Test captain Rashid Latif echoed a prevalent sentiments.
Latif, who represented Pakistan in 37 Tests, feels Misbahul Haq’s captaincy has been found wanting as a visitors attempted to shorten David Warner on a initial day of a Test rather than boot him.
Mohsin lauds Misbah’s preference to check retirement call
“The strategy opposite Warner were too defensive; if we relax a aggressive margin as early as a sixth over, we are firm to suffer,” he said, before praising Wahab Riaz, who eventually discharged a opener. “I feel Wahab gave his comprehensive all and one can’t doubt his bid amid a carnage.”
Latif had formerly pronounced that Misbah should stay in assign for a debate of West Indies before a start of a array yet feels that a 42-year-old is impending a finish of a road.
Misbah gives another matter per retirement
“Yes we felt that Misbah could continue for a debate of a West Indies and assistance win a initial ever array there,” he said. “Unfortunately this array has been bad for him both as a captain and batsman and things only don’t demeanour right. we consider we need a change and Sarfraz Ahmed should be allocated captain in all 3 formats of a game.”
Bowling a large disappointment
“Our bowling has been a large disappointment,” he said. “We are always disturbed about a batting yet a batsmen have twice posted 400 and totals in a series; a bowlers have conversely unsuccessful to support a batsmen. The Sydney Test has serve unprotected a stipulations of a attack, generally with a half-fit Yasir Shah who seems tormented by hamstring problems.”
Latif yet hoped Pakistan will find a approach of saving a Test and avoiding a fourth uninterrupted array varnish in Australia.
Waqar Younis, Australian Prime Minister horde Pakistan cricketers on New Year
“The batsmen need to make it count and make full use of a good batting pitch,” he said. “They should aim to bat for prolonged and build large partnerships and measure centuries on day 3 and four. Our batting has finished sincerely good so we contingency gain and try a best to deliver something out of this Test.”
Sarfraz should lead in all 3 formats
Despite Misbah’s preference to check his retirement, Latif feels that a time is right for a change and wicketkeeper batsman Sarfraz , who is already heading a line in T20Is, should be allocated captain in all 3 formats.
Latif combined that ODI captain Azhar Ali can make a many of his excellent batting form and use a arriving deteriorate to master his batting in a 50-over format.
“Azhar can urge his batting in a ODI format by utilising his Test form, [but] Sarfraz is a good choice of captaincy given we feel we need a captain for all 3 formats,” he said. “Other teams like South Africa and Australia are also looking in that instruction by Steven Smith and Faf du Plessis.”
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Shocking: ‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan quits showbiz
January 4, 2017
Lenovo launches ‘home assistant’ with Amazon Alexa
January 4, 2017
Warner done us demeanour foolish, says Wahab
January 4, 2017
Trump to reason a press discussion on ...
January 4, 2017