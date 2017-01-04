The Indian supervision has come adult with nonetheless another inventive resolution for a flourishing county issues. The Modi-led administration has rolled out an endless programme with a aim of giving any cow in a nation a singular 12-digit marker series that is utterly identical to an Aadhaar label for Indian citizens.
Starting this year, scarcely 100,000 technicians equipped with tablets will fan out opposite a nation with a goal to tab any of a towering 88 million cows and buffaloes with a singular marker number. And they have usually a year to get a pursuit done.
The purpose, as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, is to yield an easier and fit approach of vaccination and systematic involvement that outcome in improved tact and increasing divert production, in a hopes of doubling daily farmer’s income by 2022.
Cows, buffaloes to get 12-digit 'number plates' in India
Once tagged, technician will upload all information of a animal to an online database that includes sum such as breed, vaccination standing and sum of a owner.
It is value mentioning that a administration has set aside a large INR 148 crore or approximately $22 million for a task.
This essay creatively seemed on Economic Times.
