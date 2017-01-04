Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Two suspects arrested for raping 9-year-old child in Islamabad

Two suspects arrested for raping 9-year-old child in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested dual group for allegedly raping a 9-year-old boy. This is a third rape box a collateral city military have purebred this year so far.

According to a censure submitted to a military by a victim’s father*, a boy* went to a emporium in Karachi Company, a internal marketplace in Sector G9, to squeeze candies Tuesday dusk where a male named Basharat allegedly took a child to a room in a marketplace and ‘raped’ him. “The shopkeepers listened a boy’s screams and discovered him,” pronounced a report.

Talking to The Express Tribune on Wednesday, a Karachi Company military central pronounced that another man, identified as Afzal, stood ensure outward a room where a plant was allegedly assaulted. “Both a suspects have been arrested currently [Wednesday],” a central said.

Aspiring Islamabad clergyman ‘gang raped’ on New Year’s Eve

Further, military pronounced both a suspects were pushcart vendors and hailed from Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan. Results of a medical hearing of a child were still awaited. The suspects will be constructed before a legal court on Thursday.

Man dull adult on rape charges

Meanwhile, Industrial Area military have also arrested a male for allegedly raping a 15-year-old housemaid. The suspect, identified as Suhaib Abbasi, allegedly assaulted a plant on a nights of Dec 29 and 30 as she was alone in a house.

In her matter to a police, a plant pronounced that a family she worked for left for Murree on Dec 29 withdrawal her alone. At night, Abbasi, who was confidence ensure during a house, came into a bedroom she was staying in and allegedly raped her and he steady a crime a subsequent day as well. The landlady returned on Dec 31 and a plant told her about a incident.

Police purebred a box and arrested a think on Jan 1. The think will be constructed before a court on Thursday, during a finish of his earthy remand.

In a apart incident, a 30-year-old lady was also gang-raped on a New Year night in Sihala. Police had arrested Chaudhry Tauseef, one of a suspects, on Jan 1 while 3 other suspects are still during large.

*NAMES WITHEHLD TO PROTECT IDENTITY

