ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested dual group for allegedly raping a 9-year-old boy. This is a third rape box a collateral city military have purebred this year so far.
According to a censure submitted to a military by a victim’s father*, a boy* went to a emporium in Karachi Company, a internal marketplace in Sector G9, to squeeze candies Tuesday dusk where a male named Basharat allegedly took a child to a room in a marketplace and ‘raped’ him. “The shopkeepers listened a boy’s screams and discovered him,” pronounced a report.
Talking to The Express Tribune on Wednesday, a Karachi Company military central pronounced that another man, identified as Afzal, stood ensure outward a room where a plant was allegedly assaulted. “Both a suspects have been arrested currently [Wednesday],” a central said.
Further, military pronounced both a suspects were pushcart vendors and hailed from Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan. Results of a medical hearing of a child were still awaited. The suspects will be constructed before a legal court on Thursday.
Man dull adult on rape charges
Meanwhile, Industrial Area military have also arrested a male for allegedly raping a 15-year-old housemaid. The suspect, identified as Suhaib Abbasi, allegedly assaulted a plant on a nights of Dec 29 and 30 as she was alone in a house.
In her matter to a police, a plant pronounced that a family she worked for left for Murree on Dec 29 withdrawal her alone. At night, Abbasi, who was confidence ensure during a house, came into a bedroom she was staying in and allegedly raped her and he steady a crime a subsequent day as well. The landlady returned on Dec 31 and a plant told her about a incident.
Police purebred a box and arrested a think on Jan 1. The think will be constructed before a court on Thursday, during a finish of his earthy remand.
In a apart incident, a 30-year-old lady was also gang-raped on a New Year night in Sihala. Police had arrested Chaudhry Tauseef, one of a suspects, on Jan 1 while 3 other suspects are still during large.
Two suspects arrested for raping 9-year-old child in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Police have arrested dual group for allegedly raping a 9-year-old boy. This is a third rape box a collateral city military have purebred this year so far.
According to a censure submitted to a military by a victim’s father*, a boy* went to a emporium in Karachi Company, a internal marketplace in Sector G9, to squeeze candies Tuesday dusk where a male named Basharat allegedly took a child to a room in a marketplace and ‘raped’ him. “The shopkeepers listened a boy’s screams and discovered him,” pronounced a report.
Talking to The Express Tribune on Wednesday, a Karachi Company military central pronounced that another man, identified as Afzal, stood ensure outward a room where a plant was allegedly assaulted. “Both a suspects have been arrested currently [Wednesday],” a central said.
Aspiring Islamabad clergyman ‘gang raped’ on New Year’s Eve
Further, military pronounced both a suspects were pushcart vendors and hailed from Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan. Results of a medical hearing of a child were still awaited. The suspects will be constructed before a legal court on Thursday.
Man dull adult on rape charges
Meanwhile, Industrial Area military have also arrested a male for allegedly raping a 15-year-old housemaid. The suspect, identified as Suhaib Abbasi, allegedly assaulted a plant on a nights of Dec 29 and 30 as she was alone in a house.
In her matter to a police, a plant pronounced that a family she worked for left for Murree on Dec 29 withdrawal her alone. At night, Abbasi, who was confidence ensure during a house, came into a bedroom she was staying in and allegedly raped her and he steady a crime a subsequent day as well. The landlady returned on Dec 31 and a plant told her about a incident.
Police purebred a box and arrested a think on Jan 1. The think will be constructed before a court on Thursday, during a finish of his earthy remand.
In a apart incident, a 30-year-old lady was also gang-raped on a New Year night in Sihala. Police had arrested Chaudhry Tauseef, one of a suspects, on Jan 1 while 3 other suspects are still during large.
*NAMES WITHEHLD TO PROTECT IDENTITY
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Israeli infantryman guilty of killing for sharpened ...
January 4, 2017
Over 100 clerics arrested in Lahore for ...
January 4, 2017
I was wrong about Misbah, admits Rashid
January 4, 2017
British PM defends BISP after MPs criticize ...
January 4, 2017