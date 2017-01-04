Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Dhoni stairs down as India limited-overs skipper

Dhoni stairs down as India limited-overs skipper

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 4, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Dhoni stairs down as India limited-overs skipper
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has motionless to step down as India’s ODI and T20I captain.

The 35-year-old will, however, be accessible for preference in a ODI and T20I squads for a arriving array opposite England, that commences from Jan 15.

M S Dhoni: The Untold Story defines moments of cricketer’s shining career

“On a interest of each Indian cricket fan and a BCCI, we would like to appreciate MS Dhoni for his superb grant as a captain of a Indian group opposite all formats,” said BCCI Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri, according to Cricbuzz.com.

“Under his leadership, Indian group has overwhelmed new heights and his achievements will sojourn etched perpetually in a annals of Indian cricket.”

Dhoni admits finishing blues after India beats New Zealand

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 to boost battery life, VR knowledge on Android
Saudi online charge over existence TV ‘porn’
Dhoni stairs down as India limited-overs skipper
Morgan pulls off a Miandad
Six abducted Pakistanis liberated in Turkey
At slightest 80 harmed as New York sight derails during morning rush
Shaan Taseer shares summary of togetherness on father’s sixth genocide anniversary
Turkey identifies Istanbul nightclub attacker
PIA bind National Hockey Championship
Two suspects arrested for raping 9-year-old child in Islamabad
Emiratis criminialized from gripping furious pets: reports
Israeli infantryman guilty of killing for sharpened Palestinian

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions