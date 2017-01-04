“On a interest of each Indian cricket fan and a BCCI, we would like to appreciate MS Dhoni for his superb grant as a captain of a Indian group opposite all formats,” said BCCI Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri, according to Cricbuzz.com.
“Under his leadership, Indian group has overwhelmed new heights and his achievements will sojourn etched perpetually in a annals of Indian cricket.”
Dhoni stairs down as India limited-overs skipper
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has motionless to step down as India’s ODI and T20I captain.
The 35-year-old will, however, be accessible for preference in a ODI and T20I squads for a arriving array opposite England, that commences from Jan 15.
M S Dhoni: The Untold Story defines moments of cricketer’s shining career
Dhoni admits finishing blues after India beats New Zealand
