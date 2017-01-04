Wednesday , 4 January 2017
PIA bind National Hockey Championship

Photo Courtesy: PHF

KARACHI: PIA successfully shielded their National Hockey Championship climax on Wednesday when they degraded NBP 4-3 on penalties during a National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

PIA dominated a record in a initial half and tested a NBP counterclaim many times, that enclosed dual chastisement corners in a opening mins of a match; though were incompetent to find a behind of a net.

PHF welcomes PCB’s preference to reason PSL final in Lahore

NBP, meanwhile, were a widespread side in a second half though only like PIA in a first-half, could not mangle a deadlock.

After a compare finished goalless in normal time, PIA edged out NBP on penalties after a bankers missed their initial dual penalties to palm a advantage to a airliners.

PIA’s Shafqat Rasool missed his and his team’s fourth chastisement as a scoreline review 3-3 after NBP had scored their final 3 spot-kicks. PIA’s Kashif Ali afterwards stepped adult and coolly slotted a round in a behind of a net to beam his side to a crown.

Meanwhile in a third-place match, SSGC edged out WAPDA 1-0 as Rana Sohail scored a winning idea in a 53rd notation of a game.

PHF receives acknowledgment for vital events in 2017

PIA captain Muhammad Irfan perceived a winners’ prize from Punjab’s Minister of Sports, Jahangir Khanzada.

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Nawabzada Chaudhry Sher Ali handed over a runner-up prize to NBP skipper Tousiq Arshad, while Police’s shining brazen Sharjeel, who had 3 hat-tricks in a tournament, was announced as a best rising player.

