ISLAMABAD: Turkish military recovered 6 Pakistani expatriates on Wednesday who were pronounced to be abducted by tellurian smugglers for release in Istanbul.
“The Turkish military authorities have reliable to a Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul that after required movement today, they have discovered 6 Pakistanis,” pronounced a matter released by a Foreign Office in Islamabad.
Those who have been recovered embody Fazal Amin, Adil Ahmad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abid, Usman Ali and Ashbar Ahmad.
“The Turkish authorities are now completing a authorised formalities to understanding with a case,” a communiqué read.
The Foreign Office serve pronounced that a Pakistani consulate was in consistent hit with a Turkish military and sought entrance to a discovered victims. “We demonstrate a thankfulness to a Turkish supervision and a applicable authorities for their timely movement and team-work in a matter.”
Six abducted Pakistanis liberated in Turkey
