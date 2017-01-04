Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Six abducted Pakistanis liberated in Turkey

Six abducted Pakistanis liberated in Turkey

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 4, 2017 In Sports 0
Six abducted Pakistanis liberated in Turkey
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

ISLAMABAD: Turkish military recovered 6 Pakistani expatriates on Wednesday who were pronounced to be abducted by tellurian smugglers for release in Istanbul.

“The Turkish military authorities have reliable to a Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul that after required movement today, they have discovered 6 Pakistanis,” pronounced a matter released by a Foreign Office in Islamabad.

Those who have been recovered embody Fazal Amin, Adil Ahmad, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abid, Usman Ali and Ashbar Ahmad.

“The Turkish authorities are now completing a authorised formalities to understanding with a case,” a communiqué read.

The Foreign Office serve pronounced that a Pakistani consulate was in consistent hit with a Turkish military and sought entrance to a discovered victims. “We demonstrate a thankfulness to a Turkish supervision and a applicable authorities for their timely movement and team-work in a matter.”

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Morgan pulls off a Miandad
Six abducted Pakistanis liberated in Turkey
At slightest 80 harmed as New York sight derails during morning rush
Shaan Taseer shares summary of togetherness on father’s sixth genocide anniversary
Turkey identifies Istanbul nightclub attacker
PIA bind National Hockey Championship
Two suspects arrested for raping 9-year-old child in Islamabad
Emiratis criminialized from gripping furious pets: reports
Israeli infantryman guilty of killing for sharpened Palestinian
Arthur hails Azhar, Younus’ resilience
Serena follows sister Venus out of Auckland Classic
Over 100 clerics arrested in Lahore for perplexing to ‘celebrate’ Salmaan Taseer’s assassination

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions