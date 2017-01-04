The Sydney side had mislaid 3 wickets for 5 runs progressing in a day to trickle all movement out of their innings.
With a ball, Shane Watson and Chris Green had tender for a contingent winners, claiming 3-23 and 2-26 respectively, to keep a Melbourne Stars to 166-8. Their innings was powered by Kevin Pietersen’s 60 off 37 balls. However, his innings was totally overshadowed by a heroics of compatriot Morgan.
Morgan pulls off a Miandad
Morgan crushed 71 off 50 balls. PHOTO: REUTERS
Eoin Morgan constructed a impulse of impulse to pound a last-ball 6 and take his Sydney Thunder side to a six-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in thespian fashion.
With 5 runs indispensable off a final ball, Morgan crushed Ben Hilfenhaus out of a park to send a home fans into raptures.
The win keeps Sydney Thunder in with a possibility to validate for a subsequent turn as they bid to urge a climax they claimed final year.
Man of a compare Morgan crushed 71 off 50 balls and helped his side bind feat from a jaws of better as they looked down and out while wanting an extraordinary 22 off a final 7 balls.
Watch as batsman hits last-ball 6 to win a compare in Australia’s Big Bash League
The Sydney side had mislaid 3 wickets for 5 runs progressing in a day to trickle all movement out of their innings.
With a ball, Shane Watson and Chris Green had tender for a contingent winners, claiming 3-23 and 2-26 respectively, to keep a Melbourne Stars to 166-8. Their innings was powered by Kevin Pietersen’s 60 off 37 balls. However, his innings was totally overshadowed by a heroics of compatriot Morgan.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Turkey identifies Istanbul nightclub attacker
January 4, 2017
Arthur hails Azhar, Younus’ resilience
January 4, 2017
Cows, buffaloes to get 12-digit ‘number plates’ ...
January 4, 2017
Shocking: ‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan quits showbiz
January 4, 2017