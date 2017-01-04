Wednesday , 4 January 2017
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 to boost battery life, VR knowledge on Android

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 to boost battery life, VR knowledge on Android
The Snapdragon 835 boasts practical and protracted existence capabilities, with faster 3D graphics digest and 60 times some-more colours. PHOTO: QUALCOMM

Qualcomm’s arriving Snapdragon 835 mobile processor is approaching to underline softened performance, some-more fit components, and new capabilities for practical existence and holding photos.

Expected to launch during a initial half of this year, a Snapdragon 835 is a inheritor to 2016 Snapdragon 820 flagship. Apart from a softened specs, Qualcomm has pronounced that a processor uses 25 per cent reduction energy than a prototype heading to 2.5 some-more hours of speak time.

Snapdragon 835 processor is versed with a latest chronicle of a company’s quick charging pier dubbed a Quick Charge 4.0 that is entirely concordant with a USB Type-C attention standard.

Apart from this, a Snapdragon 835 boasts practical and protracted existence capabilities, with faster 3D graphics digest and 60 times some-more colours.

Below are some of a specifications:

SNAPDRAGON 835 SPECIFICATIONS

  • Kryo 280 CPU with 4 opening cores using during adult to 2.45 GHz and 4 potency cores using adult to 1.9GHz
  • Snapdragon X16 LTE modem with support for Category 16 LTE and Category 13 LTE upload speeds
  • Qualcomm Location with support for GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS systems
  • 2×2 11ac MU-MIMO, 802.11ad Multi-gigabit Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5, Adreno 540 GPU with support for OpenGL ES 3.2, full OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan, and DX12
  • Hexagon 682 DSP with HVX
  • Qualcomm All-Ways Aware™ record with support for a Google Awareness API
  • Dual-channel LP DDR4x memory during 1866MHz
  • Up to 32 MP singular and 16 MP dual-camera with Qualcomm Spectra 180 ISP, 2x ISP, 14-bit, hybrid autofocus (laser/contrast/structured light/dual-phase showing AF), Qualcomm® Clear Sight™, visual zoom, hardware accelerated face showing and HDR video recording
  • 4K Ultra HD video constraint @ 30 fps, adult to 4K Ultra HD video playback @ 60 fps, support for H.264 (AVC) and H.265 (HEVC)
  • Ultra HD Premium™ ready, 4K @60fps, far-reaching tone progression support, 10-bit tone depth, Quick Charge 4
  • Qualcomm Aqstic™ WCD9341 audio codec with support for audiophile class DAC with 32-bit/384kHz, 10nm FinFET technology

In terms of picture capture, a new height includes local support for visual wizz systems and improved autofocus technologies along with extended electronic picture stabilisation for capturing video. The 835 is also a initial of a Snapdragon processors that support Ultra HD 4K Premium video playback, including HDR 10.

Snapdragon has dominated a reward smartphone world, with a processor placed on scarcely each flagship Android device in a market.

This essay creatively seemed on The Verge.

