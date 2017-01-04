Six years ago today, former Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer was assassinated by his possess guard, Mumtaz Qadri, in Islamabad’s Kohsar market.
To honour his father on his sixth genocide anniversary, a slain governor’s son, Shaan Taseer, posted a video on Facebook wherein he spoke about what his father taught him and called for equal rights for all Pakistanis, regardless of their faith.
“We live in a multitude that oppresses a weakest territory and where no Ahmadi, Shia and Christian can live their lives according to their wishes,” he said.
He continued, “This year Pakistan will turn 70 years aged and this is a republic that was constituted to guarantee a lives and interests of a Muslim minority of a South Asia.”
“Today, being a nation, let’s dedicate ourselves to provide each Pakistani equally either they are Shia, Sunni, Ahmadi or Christian… One nation, one blood, one Pakistan… Pakistan for all… Long live Pakistan!” he concluded.
Salmaan Taseer was vocal spoke about his hopes of a on-going Pakistan, campaigned for minorities’ rights and lauded those who, like him, called for a dissolution of a heresy law.
As critique from nonconformist elements grew opposite him, Taseer grew bolder, funnier and some-more unguarded, vowing not to cow down to fundamentalists even if he was a final male standing.
An FIR was purebred on Saturday opposite Shaan Taseer for purported ‘hate speech’ after he posted a video on Facebook, nod associate countrymen on a arise of Christmas. He also requested prayers for heresy victims including Asia Bibi, Nabeel Masih and their families, and all other Pakistanis grieving in jails on charges of blasphemy.
Talking to The Express Tribune, Shaan pronounced on Tuesday, “The state [seems to be] retreating whenever or wherever a host appears to accurate blood for illusory slights. Whereas a state should come into movement when aroused mobs arise [but] it retreats and even assists it. To find hatred debate in today’s Pakistan not in a ranks of a ASWJ or a Lal masjid though in a Christmas summary is a things of satire. It reminds me of a 50 50 skit.”
