Stranded Pakistanis: Ombudsman, FO appropriate focal chairman in Libya

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office and Wafaqi Mohtasib concluded to appropriate a focal chairman during Pakistan’s embassy in Libya to solve issues opposed Pakistanis stranded there.
The pierce comes on a heels of a minute penned by an bum widow vital along a Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir and sent it to a Wafaqi Mohtasib, requesting him to safeguard her son’s protected return.
Abdul Qadeer, stranded in Libya after confidence conditions run-down there, had left there roughly 5 years ago to work as a labourer.
Senior Advisor (Law) and Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar pronounced that a emissary conduct of a elect had been allocated as a focal chairman during Pakistan’s goal in Libya in this regard.
Currently, he said, accurate information per a series of Pakistanis still stranded in Libya after a fall of a Gaddafi regime was unavailable.
Khokar pronounced that a assembly was hold between a Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) and a Foreign Office on a issue.
Foreign Office officials submitted that stairs would be taken for formulating recognition among Pakistani expatriates in Libya and a Pakistani goal in Libya would correlate some-more with a Pakistani village for solution their issues and protected evacuation.
Complaints addressed
Over a past 3 years, a Federal Ombudsman’s Office has resolved 30,804 complaints opposite Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), solution problems faced by thousands of consumers opposite a country.
“These complaints mostly describe to grievances such as arrogant bills, low gas vigour and non-issuance of direct notices for new connections,” Khokhar said.
Systemic issues, including timely and scold readings of gas meters, wrong bills, violations of OGRA instructions and refusal of timely new connectors were also resolved, he said.
“Most of a complaints have been motionless in preference of complainants … Maladministration was adjudged opposite a companies concerned,” he said.
Khokhar pronounced that usually 355 appeals had been filed opposite a rulings of a Federal Mohtasib with a president, adding that 112 of these complaints had already been motionless while a boss inspected a commentary of a Wafaqi Mohtasib in 58 cases.
During final year, a Federal Ombudsman’s Secretariat perceived as many as 97,000 complaints opposite maladministration of supervision agencies and 94,000 of them had given been decided.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 5th, 2017.
