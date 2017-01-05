ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of a sale of poor and contaminated cooking oil during a outlets of a Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan.
The movement was taken on an focus of Asif Nadeem Butt – boss of Anjuman Tajran, Chowk Shaheedan, Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The application, sent by Human Rights Cell (HRC) of a Supreme Court, has purported that a application stores are intent in offered poor cooking oil.
The postulant has upheld his allegations with a National Institute of Health’s (NIH) reports that pronounced application cooking oil did not heed to a customary as prescribed underneath a West Pakistan Pure Food Ordinance.
Taking notice of a issue, a CJP has destined a SC bureau to repair a HRC box in justice currently (Thursday). Notices in this courtesy have also been released to a applicable ministry.
Substandard cooking oil: CJP takes notice
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 5th, 2017.
