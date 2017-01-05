Snow covers a highway in a Alpuri after a initial layer of a season. PHOTO: INP
PESHAWAR: A late spell of winter sleet continued to suffuse northern tools of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, reviving farmers’ hopes of planting Rabi crops after a enlarged dry spell exceedingly curtailed a sowing of Kharif crops.
Though a deteriorate for sowing wheat might be over, farmers still welcomed a surge entrance as it did after a month-long dry spell.
Farmers in a dull southern districts of a province, where growers are entirely contingent on sleet for irrigation, will not be means to boar wheat.
According to Met Office projections, light to assuage rainfall is approaching in a range and a Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) over a subsequent 48 hours.
“With a potato stand underneath serious highlight and wheat already sowed, a stream spell of sleet will have a certain impact,” pronounced Atlas Khan, a farmer.
Farmers in ubiquitous feared a spook of complicated waste and stand failures since of lassitude of subterraneous water.
“The stream spell of sleet will have some certain impact on a province’s agriculture,” says Khan “Farmers always need rainfall for flourishing crops even in areas irrigated by canals, as they never get sufficient irrigation H2O according to their needs.”
People in a province’s civic areas also heaved a whine of service after sleet pennyless a enlarged dry spell, that authorised several diseases to spread.
Pakistan Metrological Department approaching light to assuage sleet with layer over hilly areas in top tools of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa such as Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Mardan groups and Fata during a subsequent dual days.
Foggy conditions are also approaching to continue over a country’s plains.
Over a past 24 hours, a top rainfall, 42 milimetres, was available in Dir district followed by Saidu Sharif 38mm, Malam Jabba 36mm, Kalam 31mm, Chitral 18.8mm, Balakot 12.2mm, Parachinar 11mm, Drosh 10.8mm, Cherat 4mm, Kohat 3mm and Peshawar 1.4mm. Heavy snowfall, available during Malam Jabba, Kalam, Dir, Shangla and Chitral, is approaching to continue over a subsequent few days.
Shangla’s residents were overcome with fun over a initial snowfall. But their complacency was ephemeral since energy breakdowns shortly followed.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Kabir Khan imposed Section 144 and systematic all motorists to expostulate with bondage on their vehicles’ tyres to equivocate hazards on sleazy roads.
Shangla perceived as most as dual feet of snow, disrupting a upsurge of traffic.
In Chitral, a highway joining a district with Peshawar was sealed for trade after complicated layer strike a area. All vehicles on their approach to Peshawar were stopped during Mirkhani checkpost while those en track to Chitral were stopped during Lower Dir since of highway closure.
Local residents urged a supervision to open a much-awaited Lowari hovel for trade during slightest after complicated layer forced a closure of Lowari Top.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 5th, 2017.
