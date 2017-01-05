Thursday , 5 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Deaths in Peshawar: Five die after celebration unwholesome concoction

Deaths in Peshawar: Five die after celebration unwholesome concoction

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 5, 2017 In Commerce 0
Deaths in Peshawar: Five die after celebration unwholesome concoction
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PESHAWAR: Five people, belonging to a Christian community, died on Wednesday after immoderate a unwholesome mixture in a TV Colony area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) capital.

Three of a defunct – identified as Nasir Masih, Qaisar Masih and Victor Masih – were brothers while Kamal Masih and Raja were their neighbours.

Talking to The Express Tribune, Sardar Masih – father of a defunct brothers – pronounced his sons had been alcoholic for a past dual decades and it had been their slight to splash a locally brewed moonshine.

“On Tuesday night, they came home dipsomaniac as common along with their friends. They had had their drinks during around 4 pm as per their slight though during around 8 pm their condition started deteriorating.

“We rushed them to a sanatorium though Kamal died of poisoning first.  He was shortly followed by Victor who died during around 9 pm. Later, Nasir, Qaisar and Raja also died quietly,” he said.

Sardar pronounced his sons Nasir and Qaiser were married and have respectively 5 and 3 children. The younger one, Victor, was not married, he added. “It was not their slight to splash during a chateau so we can't tell what indeed happened to them and what went wrong,” a father said.

Talking to The Express Tribune, ASP Hayatabad Shoaib reliable that 5 people died after immoderate unwholesome liquor. “However, one of their companions, Shahzad, has survived and is being interrogated about a incident,” he said.

According to a officials, all a 6 people were sweepers by profession, were addicts and frequently consumed moonshine. “We have detected that they also consumed medical spirits used in soaking and decontaminating wounds in hospitals,” he said.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 5th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

National confidence course: Participants revisit GHQ   
Deaths in Peshawar: Five die after celebration unwholesome concoction
Medical wonder: KU students rise heart conflict showing device
Stranded Pakistanis: Ombudsman, FO appropriate focal chairman in Libya
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 to boost battery life, VR knowledge on Android
Saudi online charge over existence TV ‘porn’
Dhoni stairs down as India limited-overs skipper
Morgan pulls off a Miandad
Six abducted Pakistanis liberated in Turkey
At slightest 80 harmed as New York sight derails during morning rush
Shaan Taseer shares summary of togetherness on father’s sixth genocide anniversary
Turkey identifies Istanbul nightclub attacker

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions