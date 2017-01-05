PESHAWAR: Five people, belonging to a Christian community, died on Wednesday after immoderate a unwholesome mixture in a TV Colony area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) capital.
Three of a defunct – identified as Nasir Masih, Qaisar Masih and Victor Masih – were brothers while Kamal Masih and Raja were their neighbours.
Talking to The Express Tribune, Sardar Masih – father of a defunct brothers – pronounced his sons had been alcoholic for a past dual decades and it had been their slight to splash a locally brewed moonshine.
“On Tuesday night, they came home dipsomaniac as common along with their friends. They had had their drinks during around 4 pm as per their slight though during around 8 pm their condition started deteriorating.
“We rushed them to a sanatorium though Kamal died of poisoning first. He was shortly followed by Victor who died during around 9 pm. Later, Nasir, Qaisar and Raja also died quietly,” he said.
Sardar pronounced his sons Nasir and Qaiser were married and have respectively 5 and 3 children. The younger one, Victor, was not married, he added. “It was not their slight to splash during a chateau so we can't tell what indeed happened to them and what went wrong,” a father said.
Talking to The Express Tribune, ASP Hayatabad Shoaib reliable that 5 people died after immoderate unwholesome liquor. “However, one of their companions, Shahzad, has survived and is being interrogated about a incident,” he said.
According to a officials, all a 6 people were sweepers by profession, were addicts and frequently consumed moonshine. “We have detected that they also consumed medical spirits used in soaking and decontaminating wounds in hospitals,” he said.
Deaths in Peshawar: Five die after celebration unwholesome concoction
PESHAWAR: Five people, belonging to a Christian community, died on Wednesday after immoderate a unwholesome mixture in a TV Colony area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) capital.
Three of a defunct – identified as Nasir Masih, Qaisar Masih and Victor Masih – were brothers while Kamal Masih and Raja were their neighbours.
Talking to The Express Tribune, Sardar Masih – father of a defunct brothers – pronounced his sons had been alcoholic for a past dual decades and it had been their slight to splash a locally brewed moonshine.
“On Tuesday night, they came home dipsomaniac as common along with their friends. They had had their drinks during around 4 pm as per their slight though during around 8 pm their condition started deteriorating.
“We rushed them to a sanatorium though Kamal died of poisoning first. He was shortly followed by Victor who died during around 9 pm. Later, Nasir, Qaisar and Raja also died quietly,” he said.
Sardar pronounced his sons Nasir and Qaiser were married and have respectively 5 and 3 children. The younger one, Victor, was not married, he added. “It was not their slight to splash during a chateau so we can't tell what indeed happened to them and what went wrong,” a father said.
Talking to The Express Tribune, ASP Hayatabad Shoaib reliable that 5 people died after immoderate unwholesome liquor. “However, one of their companions, Shahzad, has survived and is being interrogated about a incident,” he said.
According to a officials, all a 6 people were sweepers by profession, were addicts and frequently consumed moonshine. “We have detected that they also consumed medical spirits used in soaking and decontaminating wounds in hospitals,” he said.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 5th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 to boost battery ...
January 4, 2017
Morgan pulls off a Miandad
January 4, 2017
Turkey identifies Istanbul nightclub attacker
January 4, 2017
Arthur hails Azhar, Younus’ resilience
January 4, 2017