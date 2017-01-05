Thursday , 5 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » LHC issues notices to Jang Group columnist, printer, publisher

LHC issues notices to Jang Group columnist, printer, publisher

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 5, 2017 In Commerce 0
LHC issues notices to Jang Group columnist, printer, publisher
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought replies from columnist Ansar Abbasi and a printer and publisher of Jang Group – Mir Shakilur Rahman and Javedur Rahman – over a disregard of justice petition. The 3 respondents have been destined to contention their replies on Feb 6.

While conference an focus changed by Mazhar Ali and others, LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah celebrated that a justice could not stay wordless while a law was being scandalised.  The field were represented by Azam Nazir Tarar and Imran Chadhar Advocate. They pleaded that Jang Group published a news story opposite Nanhoo Goria and Justice (retd) Bilal and scandalised a judiciary.

“Justice (retd) Bilal was given a purify letter in an exploration by LHC that is reason that a news object published was fake and, therefore, disregard of justice movement should be taken opposite Ansar Abbasi, Mir Shakilur Rehman and Javedur Rehman for scandalising a judiciary,” they argued.

The open counsel forked out that a matter dates behind to 2009 and is not current now. He pleaded that a applications be likely of.

The court, however, celebrated that given it was an emanate of scandalising a judiciary, a justice can't let it go. A box of edition a wrong news story can't be likely of but an apology. The respondents will have to give an explanation. The justice shelved a conference compartment 6 Feb and systematic replies from Ansar Abbasi, Mir Shakilur Rehman and Javedur Rehman.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 5th, 2017.

 

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

LHC issues notices to Jang Group columnist, printer, publisher
Battle opposite extremism: Australia lauds Pakistan’s anti-terror fight
Substandard cooking oil: CJP takes notice  
National confidence course: Participants revisit GHQ   
Deaths in Peshawar: Five die after celebration unwholesome concoction
Medical wonder: KU students rise heart conflict showing device
Stranded Pakistanis: Ombudsman, FO appropriate focal chairman in Libya
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 835 to boost battery life, VR knowledge on Android
Saudi online charge over existence TV ‘porn’
Dhoni stairs down as India limited-overs skipper
Morgan pulls off a Miandad
Six abducted Pakistanis liberated in Turkey

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions