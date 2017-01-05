RAWALPINDI: Allied officers and municipal participants of National Security Course 2017 from National counterclaim University (NDU) visited GHQ today. The participants of a march were briefed on inhabitant confidence sourroundings and purpose of Pakistan Army. Later Lt Gen Bilal Akber, Chief of General Staff had interactive event with a participants.
National confidence course: Participants revisit GHQ
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 5th, 2017.
