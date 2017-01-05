Mexico faces tough Trump epoch after Ford bits plant

Thursday , 5 January 2017
Ford’s preference to cancel skeleton to build a new bureau in Mexico was widely interpreted in Mexico as a outcome of Donald Trump’s steady critique of a $1.6bn project. PHOTO: AFP

MEXICO CITY: Mexico got a intensity ambience of life underneath Donald Trump’s incoming presidency after Ford abruptly canceled skeleton to build a new bureau in a country.

The US automaker’s preference was widely interpreted in Mexico as a outcome of Trump’s steady critique of a $1.6 billion plan in a northern state of San Luis Potosi.

“Obviously it’s not good news for us,” Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told internal radio on Tuesday.

While Ford took into comment a dump in approach for tiny vehicles that would have been built during a plant, Guajardo pronounced a association was also shabby “by a sole situation” with regards to Trump.

Ford tells Trump no Lincoln SUV prolongation going to Mexico

The president-elect, who succeeds Barack Obama on Jan 20, thanked Ford for cancelling a plan and formulating 700 new jobs in a United States instead.

Trump has lambasted US companies that boat jobs to Mexico for a low salary and threatened to levy a 35 percent import tariff on them.

The Republican billionaire has also vowed to renegotiate a North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada, or repel from a pact.

Trump’s priority is to “fulfill his choosing guarantee to not concede jobs to leave a United States,” pronounced Juan Francisco Torres Landa, corporate counsel during general law organisation Hogan Lovells.

Raymundo Tenorio, executive of a financial module during a Monterrey Institute of Technology, pronounced Ford’s preference could be an instance of a protectionist epoch that Mexico faces underneath Trump.

“The Republican supervision and Donald Trump are peaceful to negotiate any arrange of (tax) incentives so that companies sojourn in a United States,” Tenorio said.

To lead shared talks with a new US administration, President Enrique Pena Nieto brought his former financial apportion Luis Videgaray behind to his government, fixing him unfamiliar apportion on Wednesday.

Videgaray had quiescent in flaw in Sep after it was suggested that he had orchestrated Trump’s much-criticized pre-election assembly with Pena Nieto in Mexico City.

After holding his new post, Videgaray told unfamiliar method officials, though fixing a country, that “the plea is enormous, a threats are there, though a opportunities and a strengths are also enormous.”

 Decision ‘hurts’ Mexico 

For Mexico, Ford’s preference meant a detriment of 2,800 approach jobs in San Luis Potosi, where a plant was ostensible to start operations in 2018.

Instead, Ford, that has constructed cars in Mexico given 1925, will deposit $700 million over a subsequent 4 years to enhance a Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan to build electric and self-driving vehicles.

The Ford Focus that was to be constructed in San Luis Potosi will be done during an existent plant in a northwestern Mexican city of Hermosillo.

Consequences: Mexico ‘regrets’ Ford preference to throw plant

Ford’s pierce also means that Mexico is losing new taxation income while a dozen auto-part companies are losing business in San Luis Potosi, Tenorio said, adding that 75 percent of those firms are from Asia, Europe and a United States.

“Ford’s preference hurts Mexico, though also American consumers and a shareholders since a association will remove competitiveness,” former boss Felipe Calderon wrote on Twitter.

Calderon pronounced that Ford, General Motors and Chrysler were “almost bankrupt” during a 2009 predicament though “their investments in Mexico saved them.”

Before Ford done a announcement, Trump took GM tasks, melancholy to levy import tariffs on a company’s Mexican-made Chevy Cruze models.

GM responded that a immeasurable infancy of a Cruze cars sole in a US are done in Ohio, with only a tiny commission alien from a plant opposite a southern border.

 Mexico ‘ready’ for dialogue 

Chided by Trump, Ford bits Mexico factory, adds Michigan jobs

Guajardo downplayed concerns that other automakers might follow Ford’s lead, observant a company’s box was isolated.

But a economy apportion reiterated Mexico’s eagerness to lay down with a Trump administration and Canada to “modernize” NAFTA.

“We are prepared to start discourse immediately,” he said.

Torres Landa pronounced he did not see “a harmful scenario” for Mexico since “the elemental decisions of potency and competitiveness sojourn present, exclusively of what Mr. Trump is saying.”

