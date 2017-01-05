Zidane celebrates anniversary with 3-0 win over Sevilla

Zinedine Zidane gestures during a compare between Real Madrid and Sevilla during a Santiago Bernabeu track in Madrid on Jan 4, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
MADRID: Zinedine Zidane distinguished a fantastic initial year in assign of Real Madrid as James Rodriguez scored twice to set a European champions resolutely on march for a Copa del Rey quarter-finals with a 3-0 final 16, initial leg win over Sevilla.
Not even a deficiency of a complacent Cristiano Ronaldo could hindrance Real’s now 38-game dominant run as Rodriguez took full advantage of a singular start by blustering home a opener from outward a box after only 10 minutes.
Raphael Varane headed home a second and Rodriguez combined Real’s third from a chastisement mark before half-time.
The domain of Real’s win will be of sold comfort to Zidane with subsequent week’s second leg (January 12) now appearing a ritual amidst a chaotic report that could see Real play 21 times in 11 weeks.
Madrid started a second uninterrupted home diversion though any of their first-choice front 3 as Karim Benzema was left on a bench, Ronaldo complacent altogether and Gareth Bale still sidelined by a long-term ankle injury.
However, carrying enjoyed a singular 17-day mangle given their final tour in winning a Club World Cup opposite Japanese champions Kashima Antlers, Real started brightly.
Rodriguez claimed after being ignored once some-more during a Club World Cup that he would cruise his destiny in January, though done a many of a singular start with a fantastic opener after only 10 minutes.
Casemiro thundered into a plea to banish Steven N’Zonzi mid inside a Sevilla half and Rodriguez dispatched a lax round off a inside of a post from outward a area.
Luka Modric afterwards scarcely capped a shining group pierce for a second moments after when his over flog flew inches far-reaching from Dani Carvajal’s cut-back.
Real were relentless before a mangle and another Carvajal cranky was held flush on a bombardment from Marcelo to prick a palms of Sergio Rico.
However, from a ensuing corner, Varane was left totally unmarked to energy home Toni Kroos’s delivery.
Alvaro Morata afterwards shot true during Rico with another vivid opportunity.
Yet, Sevilla should have gotten themselves resolutely behind in a tie 11 mins before half-time when Joaquin Correa was played purify by on idea and after his initial bid was saved by Kiko Casilla, Vicente Iborra sliced far-reaching with a idea gaping.
Instead, Sevilla found themselves 3-0 down during a mangle as Mariano was adjudged to have pushed Modric inside a area and Rodriguez stepped adult to modify from a spot.
There was distant fewer goalmouth movement during possibly finish after a break.
Morata fluffed lines from Marcelo’s pinpoint cranky with Rodriguez watchful to request a finish hold for his hat-trick, though Real were happy to settle on their lead, while Sevilla seemed to accept that a tie is already now over them.
Earlier, Real Sociedad also took a outrageous step towards a final 8 as Willian Jose, Carlos Vela and Mikel Oyarzabal were on aim in a 3-1 win over Villarreal.
Second multiplication Alcorcon and Cordoba drew 0-0 in a night’s other tie.
Barcelona continue their counterclaim of a Cup on Thursday when they transport to Athletic Bilbao for a initial leg of their final 16 clash.
Zidane celebrates anniversary with 3-0 win over Sevilla
Zinedine Zidane gestures during a compare between Real Madrid and Sevilla during a Santiago Bernabeu track in Madrid on Jan 4, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
MADRID: Zinedine Zidane distinguished a fantastic initial year in assign of Real Madrid as James Rodriguez scored twice to set a European champions resolutely on march for a Copa del Rey quarter-finals with a 3-0 final 16, initial leg win over Sevilla.
Not even a deficiency of a complacent Cristiano Ronaldo could hindrance Real’s now 38-game dominant run as Rodriguez took full advantage of a singular start by blustering home a opener from outward a box after only 10 minutes.
Raphael Varane headed home a second and Rodriguez combined Real’s third from a chastisement mark before half-time.
The domain of Real’s win will be of sold comfort to Zidane with subsequent week’s second leg (January 12) now appearing a ritual amidst a chaotic report that could see Real play 21 times in 11 weeks.
Ronaldo on aim as Real Madrid strech Club World Cup final
Madrid started a second uninterrupted home diversion though any of their first-choice front 3 as Karim Benzema was left on a bench, Ronaldo complacent altogether and Gareth Bale still sidelined by a long-term ankle injury.
However, carrying enjoyed a singular 17-day mangle given their final tour in winning a Club World Cup opposite Japanese champions Kashima Antlers, Real started brightly.
Rodriguez claimed after being ignored once some-more during a Club World Cup that he would cruise his destiny in January, though done a many of a singular start with a fantastic opener after only 10 minutes.
Casemiro thundered into a plea to banish Steven N’Zonzi mid inside a Sevilla half and Rodriguez dispatched a lax round off a inside of a post from outward a area.
Ronaldo a singular breed, says Zidane
Luka Modric afterwards scarcely capped a shining group pierce for a second moments after when his over flog flew inches far-reaching from Dani Carvajal’s cut-back.
Real were relentless before a mangle and another Carvajal cranky was held flush on a bombardment from Marcelo to prick a palms of Sergio Rico.
However, from a ensuing corner, Varane was left totally unmarked to energy home Toni Kroos’s delivery.
Alvaro Morata afterwards shot true during Rico with another vivid opportunity.
Yet, Sevilla should have gotten themselves resolutely behind in a tie 11 mins before half-time when Joaquin Correa was played purify by on idea and after his initial bid was saved by Kiko Casilla, Vicente Iborra sliced far-reaching with a idea gaping.
Ronaldo wins fourth Ballon d’Or crown
Instead, Sevilla found themselves 3-0 down during a mangle as Mariano was adjudged to have pushed Modric inside a area and Rodriguez stepped adult to modify from a spot.
There was distant fewer goalmouth movement during possibly finish after a break.
Morata fluffed lines from Marcelo’s pinpoint cranky with Rodriguez watchful to request a finish hold for his hat-trick, though Real were happy to settle on their lead, while Sevilla seemed to accept that a tie is already now over them.
Earlier, Real Sociedad also took a outrageous step towards a final 8 as Willian Jose, Carlos Vela and Mikel Oyarzabal were on aim in a 3-1 win over Villarreal.
Second multiplication Alcorcon and Cordoba drew 0-0 in a night’s other tie.
Barcelona continue their counterclaim of a Cup on Thursday when they transport to Athletic Bilbao for a initial leg of their final 16 clash.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Day Three: Pakistan 177-3, route Australia by ...
January 5, 2017
Mexico faces tough Trump epoch after Ford ...
January 5, 2017
Downpours continue: Winter rains revitalise farmers’ fortunes ...
January 5, 2017
Battle opposite extremism: Australia lauds Pakistan’s anti-terror ...
January 5, 2017