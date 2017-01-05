Thursday , 5 January 2017
Day Three: Pakistan 177-3, route Australia by 361 during Tea

Day Three: Pakistan 177-3, route Australia by 361 during Tea
Younus Khan yells to group friends after deleterious his bat. PHOTO: REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY: Pakistan mislaid their heading array run-scorer Azhar Ali as Younus Khan sealed on a century on a rain-disrupted third day of a final Test opposite Australia in Sydney on Thursday.

Azhar Ali was run out for 71 in a bad square of using with Younus, when he could not kick home Mitchell Starc’s chuck from mid-on to a striker’s end.

At Tea, after play finally got underway in mid-afternoon following rain, a tourists were 177 for 3 with Younus on 84 and skipper Misbahul Haq dominant on 18 to route Australia’s initial innings by 361 runs.

Younus gathering spinner Nathan Lyon to a diving fielder during brief midwicket and hesitated, heading to some hesitancy with Azhar before Starc swooped in to chuck behind to a ‘keeper station over a stumps.

Day Two: Azhar, Younus lead fightback in third Test

In a routine Azhar upheld Mohsin Khan (390) as Pakistan’s top scorer in a array in Australia, though he achieved it in 3 Tests, compared to Mohsin’s 5 Tests in 1983.

In 5 innings, Azhar has scored 395 runs in this array during 98.75. He faced 159 balls and looked set in his 227-minute stay before a confusion that led to his run-out.

Azhar and Younus put on 146 runs for a third wicket, restoring a Pakistan innings after they were 6 for two.

Azhar had survived a parsimonious leg-before wicket examination on 59 off Josh Hazlewood with a round projected to strike a leg-stump, though not adequate to overturn Sundaram Ravi’s initial decision.

Day One: Australia 365-3 during stumps opposite Pakistan in Sydney Test

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was forced to leave a margin with an illness shortly after play got underway, with Peter Handscomb deputising for him as he sought treatment.

Cricket Australia pronounced Wade was pang from scour and nausea. He fell ill in a morning and returned to a group hotel to rest and was approaching to redeem in time for Friday’s play.

Australia have already won a array after victories in a Brisbane and Melbourne Tests, while Pakistan are battling to equivocate their 12th true Test better in Australia.

