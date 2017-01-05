Tight garments do not make supermodels: Natasha Hussain

LAHORE: Natasha Hussain – or Natty, as many of us know her – ruled a ramp via a 90s.
A penetrating clarity of her possess strengths and generous celebrity done Natty a supermodel of a truest form. Look past her ever-glamorous façade and you’ll accommodate someone surprisingly inspiring. For Natty, her dual daughters Tania, 19, and Zara, 10 are a biggest blessings of her life. “I am a full-time mom and housewife. My daughters are my best friends. The eldest one is study in London yet carrying her home for a holidays is a prominence of my life,” a model-turned-event manager tells The Express Tribune.
Along with modelling, she seemed in several TV serials and even worked as a host. Her glamour has endured and people are anxious to see her each time she graces a red carpet.
At 47, Natty understands that displaying is a immature woman’s game. According to her, models, like food, tend to get marred after a certain age. “There is a lot of tough work, determination, blood, persperate and tears that go into modeling. In a times, we worked unequivocally tough to make a symbol in a industry.”
Natty recalls how people from a conform universe had no nakhras and didn’t caring about a conditions and comforts (or miss thereof) that they were operative in. “That is a reason since we came out as genuine supermodels. Our tough work done us not only into super girls yet super models and that’s since people still remember a names, be it Iraj, Tanya Shafi, Vaneeza Ahmad-Ali or Aaminah Haq.”
Unlike her contemporaries, Natty continued displaying compartment her late 30s. Even yet she believes there is a extent to how many a indication can widen her career – even in Pakistan. “I left a attention when we was 37 and that too since in a country, we can extend your career a bit if you’re still physically in shape,” she says. “However, after some time, we start looking stupid. You conjunction do probity to a ramp, nor to yourself. There are models like Fauzia Aman and Nadia Hussain who have 3 or 4 children and they only do not give up! If we exit during your peak, we will be remembered as a supermodel. Otherwise, you’ll be a leech.”
For Natty, a best partial about modelling was operative with no bill and resources. All a designers, photographers and models of that epoch were only starting out. “We would all get together and come adult with concepts and shoots and if we take out any fire from those days, we will see those were a many rocking,” she states.
“And of course, we would transport together, spend 14-15 hours together and not get bored. Now, we see girls who can’t spend dual hours together though finale adult in a fight.”
She continues, “We were all flourishing together, either it was photographers such as Ather Shahzad or Tapu Javeri. Designers like HSY, Umar Sayeed and Sara Shahid, even conform houses such as Lajwanti, wanted prepared and grand models. So we worked unequivocally tough and did a best. Just review any shoots from a 90s to those currently and we can tell the difference!”
Natty feels today, TV stars have turn bigger than conform models. “In a times, super models were some-more renouned since we were a ideal package. People would get mesmerised when walked a ramp.”
Maybe it is a generational event yet Natty many like her other colleagues is of a opinion that a new girls don’t have what it takes to be a supermodel. “Models should try to be series one and not dou number,” she exclaims “I bewail to contend that yet there is positively no category in models today. They have no preparation and that is since they have no honour and name. At slightest finish your education, learn to communicate, husband yourself and afterwards work with passion and determination,” she asserts.
“I don’t know a names of any arriving models yet if we ask people who a supermodels were, they will discuss Vaneeza, Atiya Khan, Zainab Qayyum and Aaminah since we came from a credentials where preparation was mandatory. Wearing parsimonious garments and carrying a engineer bag does not make we a super model, it creates we run of a mill.”
