Imtiaz Ahmed on May 5, 1954. PHOTO COURTESY: Getty Images
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was wrong to not give a correct farewell to Imtiaz Ahmed, believes former teammate and co-worker Saleem Asghar.
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Ahmed was Pakistan’s oldest vital Test cricketer before he recently upheld divided on Dec 31 in Lahore only 5 days brief of his 89th birthday.
“He was my initial captain in a two-day muster compare opposite India during a Pindi Club Ground in 1961,” Asghar told The Express Tribune. “I was 17 years aged though he always speedy me to go for a shot and always demeanour for runs. He pronounced never to leave a round that unequivocally gave me certainty to play.”
Asghar suggested how a talent of a former skipper helped boot him in a first-class compare where he was heading Rawalpindi opposite Ahmed’s use team. “Ahmed saw me entrance out of a double and as a new round was drifting, he gave a round to a spinner, Salahuddin, who got a new round to turn away from me and Ahmed finished no mistake stumping me,” he recalled. “That was a day we schooled a lot. He also gave me useful tips on how to lead a group — he was a ideal gentleman.”
In his shining 10-year career, Ahmed played 41 Tests, scoring 2,079 runs with 3 centuries and 11 half-centuries during an normal of 29.28. His top Test measure was 209 that he finished opposite New Zealand during Lahore in Oct 1955. As a wicketkeeper, Imtiaz hold 77 catches and finished 16 stumpings.
Asghar also removed a compare in Peshawar in 1964 where Ahmed was bowled out early in a initial innings by Fida Hussain of Rawalpindi. “After a innings mangle we went to Ahmed and asked him because he was incompetent to decider a ball. His respond was that he could not see a round clearly. In a subsequent innings, he took a eyeglasses of [Ahmed’s teammate] Muhammad Sabir and thrashed any and each bowler on my team. He was simply superb and played only for a adore of a diversion and zero else.”
Asghar also talked about a time Ahmed motionless to retire from general cricket. “In 1964, Ahmed was a captain of Pakistan’s Test side. At a training stay during a National Stadium of Karachi, Ahmed was called adult by a group government on a final day of a stay and after a 30-minute meeting, Ahmed came out and only started make-up his bag,” he said. “When we asked him what happened, he only pronounced that he has motionless to retire.”
When probed further, Ahmed suggested that a government had asked him to seem for trials with a immature Abdul Qadir and he took that as an insult. “That was a final time Ahmed was partial of a inhabitant side,” he said. “That was a final day for him. He should have been given a correct farewell.”
Being work colleagues in a PCB as well, Asghar removed how Ahmed helped him when he motionless to take a mount opposite hurtful practices within a board. “He, during his whole personification career and as a PCB official, never pronounced much,” pronounced Asghar. “He never interfered in other people’s matters and carried on with his work quietly. He also upheld me when we was going opposite a crime being finished in house and was being kicked out by a conspiracy. He was a ideal lady of a comparison era and as distant as we am concerned, a ideal male and player.”
‘Perfect lady Ahmed deserved correct farewell’
Imtiaz Ahmed on May 5, 1954. PHOTO COURTESY: Getty Images
KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was wrong to not give a correct farewell to Imtiaz Ahmed, believes former teammate and co-worker Saleem Asghar.
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Ahmed was Pakistan’s oldest vital Test cricketer before he recently upheld divided on Dec 31 in Lahore only 5 days brief of his 89th birthday.
“He was my initial captain in a two-day muster compare opposite India during a Pindi Club Ground in 1961,” Asghar told The Express Tribune. “I was 17 years aged though he always speedy me to go for a shot and always demeanour for runs. He pronounced never to leave a round that unequivocally gave me certainty to play.”
Asghar suggested how a talent of a former skipper helped boot him in a first-class compare where he was heading Rawalpindi opposite Ahmed’s use team. “Ahmed saw me entrance out of a double and as a new round was drifting, he gave a round to a spinner, Salahuddin, who got a new round to turn away from me and Ahmed finished no mistake stumping me,” he recalled. “That was a day we schooled a lot. He also gave me useful tips on how to lead a group — he was a ideal gentleman.”
Pakistan’s oldest Test cricketer dies during 88
In his shining 10-year career, Ahmed played 41 Tests, scoring 2,079 runs with 3 centuries and 11 half-centuries during an normal of 29.28. His top Test measure was 209 that he finished opposite New Zealand during Lahore in Oct 1955. As a wicketkeeper, Imtiaz hold 77 catches and finished 16 stumpings.
Asghar also removed a compare in Peshawar in 1964 where Ahmed was bowled out early in a initial innings by Fida Hussain of Rawalpindi. “After a innings mangle we went to Ahmed and asked him because he was incompetent to decider a ball. His respond was that he could not see a round clearly. In a subsequent innings, he took a eyeglasses of [Ahmed’s teammate] Muhammad Sabir and thrashed any and each bowler on my team. He was simply superb and played only for a adore of a diversion and zero else.”
Asghar also talked about a time Ahmed motionless to retire from general cricket. “In 1964, Ahmed was a captain of Pakistan’s Test side. At a training stay during a National Stadium of Karachi, Ahmed was called adult by a group government on a final day of a stay and after a 30-minute meeting, Ahmed came out and only started make-up his bag,” he said. “When we asked him what happened, he only pronounced that he has motionless to retire.”
Hanif Muhammad passes divided during 81
When probed further, Ahmed suggested that a government had asked him to seem for trials with a immature Abdul Qadir and he took that as an insult. “That was a final time Ahmed was partial of a inhabitant side,” he said. “That was a final day for him. He should have been given a correct farewell.”
Being work colleagues in a PCB as well, Asghar removed how Ahmed helped him when he motionless to take a mount opposite hurtful practices within a board. “He, during his whole personification career and as a PCB official, never pronounced much,” pronounced Asghar. “He never interfered in other people’s matters and carried on with his work quietly. He also upheld me when we was going opposite a crime being finished in house and was being kicked out by a conspiracy. He was a ideal lady of a comparison era and as distant as we am concerned, a ideal male and player.”
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Rapid Rabada runs demonstration to palm South ...
January 5, 2017
Hrithik Roshan ‘picks’ roles that ‘spread some ...
January 5, 2017
Australia expresses bewail for offending Indonesia’s military
January 5, 2017
Scientists couple aloft insanity risk to vital ...
January 5, 2017