MILESTONE IN SIGHT: Younus Khan is on a verge of achieving a peronal landmark. PHOTO: AFP
It’s usually a matter of time before maestro Pakistan batsman Younus Khan reaches a 10,000-run miracle in Test cricket.
And when he does, he will present a appreciated willow he achieves a landmark with to The Citizens Foundation’s propagandize in Steeltown.
Younus becomes initial chairman to measure a century in all 11 countries
The 39-year-old, who has so distant piled adult 139 runs in Pakistan’s initial innings of a ongoing third Test opposite Australia, done a proclamation in a video, that can be seen down below:
Read full story
January 5, 2017
Younus Khan to present 10,000-run bat to a special cause
MILESTONE IN SIGHT: Younus Khan is on a verge of achieving a peronal landmark. PHOTO: AFP
It’s usually a matter of time before maestro Pakistan batsman Younus Khan reaches a 10,000-run miracle in Test cricket.
And when he does, he will present a appreciated willow he achieves a landmark with to The Citizens Foundation’s propagandize in Steeltown.
Younus becomes initial chairman to measure a century in all 11 countries
The 39-year-old, who has so distant piled adult 139 runs in Pakistan’s initial innings of a ongoing third Test opposite Australia, done a proclamation in a video, that can be seen down below:
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Day Three: Pakistan 177-3, route Australia by ...
January 5, 2017
Zidane celebrates anniversary with 3-0 win over ...
January 5, 2017
Mexico faces tough Trump epoch after Ford ...
January 5, 2017
Downpours continue: Winter rains revitalise farmers’ fortunes ...
January 5, 2017