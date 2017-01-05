Thursday , 5 January 2017
KARACHI: Sindh supervision on Thursday liberated 219 Indian fishermen who had strayed into a Pakistani waters, an central said, job it a “goodwill gesture” 10 days after a identical series were also released.

The fishermen, some of whom had been in jail for some-more than a year, will be handed over to Indian authorities during a Wagah border, Sindh provincial central Mohammad Naseem Siddiqui told AFP.

A offer 100 fishermen sojourn in prison, watchful for a Indian High Commission to endorse their nationality as they offer sentences of during slightest 6 months each, he said.

Freed during last: 220 Indian fishermen lapse home around Wagah

Dozens of Indian and Pakistani fishermen are prisoner in a Arabian Sea any year after deviate opposite nautical borders. They mostly languish in jail even after portion their sentences, as bad tactful family between a sour chief foes bushel bureaucracy.

Relations between India and Pakistan have plummeted given a lethal conflict on an Indian army bottom in a doubtful segment of Kashmir in Sep that New Delhi blamed on Pakistan-based belligerent organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed.

There have given been steady outbreaks of cross-border firing, with both sides stating deaths and injuries. Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan given a finish of British colonial order in 1947. Both explain a Himalayan domain in full and have fought dual wars over a alpine region.

Pakistan releases dozens of Indian fishermen
