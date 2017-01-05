The Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to induct a initial homegrown all-weather airborne early warning and control complement (AeWCS) after this month.
The system’s initiation will boost a force’s capability to detect hostile cruise missiles, warrior jets or drones. “The initial AeWCs is prepared for initiation while a second one is in a final stages of tests and certification,” a DRDO source told Times of India. Work on a final one is in progress.
India hopes to compare Pakistan and China’s capabilities on a front by inducting a system. The IAF already has three Phalcon systems (AWACS) that use Israeli early-warning radars mounted on IL-76 aircraft.
The inland AeWCS, grown by a Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) in Bengaluru and integrated on Brazilian-made Embraer-145 aircraft, is versed with 240-degree coverage. The complement can detect, brand and systematise threats benefaction in a notice area and act as a authority and control centre to support atmosphere counterclaim operations.
“It is versed with mixed communication and information links that can warning and approach fighters opposite threats while providing recognizable atmosphere notice cinema to commanders during a belligerent exploitation stations that are strategically located,” a DRDO stated.
“The Electronic and Communication Support Measures of a complement can also prevent and accumulate electronic and communication comprehension from radar transmissions and communication signals. It is a multi-sensor notice complement that can perform a following operational roles as tangible by a IAF,” a high-ranking functionary said.
According to TOI, Pakistan has 4 Swedish Saab-2000 AeWC aircraft and 4 Chinese-origin ZDK-03 (KJ-200) AWACS, while China has over 20 AWACS, including a new KJ-500 ones that can lane over 60 aircraft during ranges of adult to 470km.
