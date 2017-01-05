Thursday , 5 January 2017
Pakistan needs 'Zarb-e-Qalam' alongside Zarb-e-Azb: PM

Pakistan needs ‘Zarb-e-Qalam’ alongside Zarb-e-Azb: PM
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday pronounced Pakistan needs an operation “Zarb-e-Qalam” alongside troops operation Zarb-e-Azb to quarrel a ongoing fight on terror.

“We need a Zarb-e-Qalam beside Zarb-e-Azb,” PM Nawaz pronounced while addressing 4th International Conference on Language, Literature and Society during a Convention Centre in Islamabad on Thursday.

Claiming a ongoing troops operation has damaged a fortitude of a terrorists, a primary apportion affianced to discharge terrorism to spin a nation into a heart of peace.

The primary apportion also announced an capacity account of Rs500 million for Qaumi Tareekh-o-Adbi Virsa (National History and Literary Heritage Division).

