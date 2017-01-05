SCREENGRAB
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday pronounced Pakistan needs an operation “Zarb-e-Qalam” alongside troops operation Zarb-e-Azb to quarrel a ongoing fight on terror.
“We need a Zarb-e-Qalam beside Zarb-e-Azb,” PM Nawaz pronounced while addressing 4th International Conference on Language, Literature and Society during a Convention Centre in Islamabad on Thursday.
PM Sharif has arrived during a Inaugural Session of 4th International Conference on Language, Literature and Society during Convention Center Isb
— PML(N) (@pmln_org) January 5, 2017
PM Sharif has arrived during a Inaugural Session of 4th International Conference on Language, Literature and Society during Convention Center Isb
— PML(N) (@pmln_org) January 5, 2017
Claiming a ongoing troops operation has damaged a fortitude of a terrorists, a primary apportion affianced to discharge terrorism to spin a nation into a heart of peace.
The primary apportion also announced an capacity account of Rs500 million for Qaumi Tareekh-o-Adbi Virsa (National History and Literary Heritage Division).
Read full story
January 5, 2017
Pakistan needs ‘Zarb-e-Qalam’ alongside Zarb-e-Azb: PM
SCREENGRAB
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday pronounced Pakistan needs an operation “Zarb-e-Qalam” alongside troops operation Zarb-e-Azb to quarrel a ongoing fight on terror.
“We need a Zarb-e-Qalam beside Zarb-e-Azb,” PM Nawaz pronounced while addressing 4th International Conference on Language, Literature and Society during a Convention Centre in Islamabad on Thursday.
Claiming a ongoing troops operation has damaged a fortitude of a terrorists, a primary apportion affianced to discharge terrorism to spin a nation into a heart of peace.
The primary apportion also announced an capacity account of Rs500 million for Qaumi Tareekh-o-Adbi Virsa (National History and Literary Heritage Division).
About Daily Heights
Related posts
On Islamabad’s bike lanes, residents pedal towards ...
January 5, 2017
Windy Auckland wish sullen Serena behind subsequent ...
January 5, 2017
Panama Papers — Season Two
January 5, 2017
Netanyahu urges atonement for infantryman who killed ...
January 5, 2017