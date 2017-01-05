Younus Khan ticks another box

Batting fable Younus Khan’s fighting century on a third day of a Test has brought serve accolades and achievements for arguably a biggest Test batsman constructed by Pakistan. Younus finally pennyless his run of bad scores and common form by posting his initial century on Australian soil, a 34th of his career and his fourth opposite a Australians. With a ton in Australia underneath his belt, Younus has now available 100 and scores on home turfs of all Test personification teams, apropos a initial Pakistan batsman to do so.
Younus’s prior best in Australia was a 87 he scored during a Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) 12 years ago; he finally pennyless a hex of not scoring a century in a nation and is now small 75 runs divided from a 10,000-run symbol in Test cricket, again uncharted domain for a Pakistani. All these years Younus has been a stone and a indication of consistency, his demeanour, attitude, never-say-die suggestion and joining to a means has warranted him abounding accolades from cricket pundits and fans all around a world. Younus is a usually actor to have scored 100s in home turfs of all Test personification nations as good as UAE, where he has beaten no reduction than 11 centuries after Pakistan was forced to adopt a Emirates as their home territory following a apprehension conflict on a Sri Lankan cricket group 7 years ago. He is now during a twilight of a truly shining career and has his tighten circles prove that he’s expected to quit once he reaches a 10,000-run mark. If he scores a remaining 75 in a ongoing Test we competence see him announcing his retirement from general cricket. The Mardan innate is an comprehensive impulse for Pakistan fans, besides his teammates for a perfect bulk of his achievements and his purpose as a coach for batsmen around him.
Time and again Younus was labelled as too aged or ridiculed for his miss of runs and stiff technique though roughly any time a brave bounced behind with character and gumption. The Sydney hit is a stamp on his bequest and will be remembered for a prolonged time.
Younus Khan ticks another box
Batting fable Younus Khan’s fighting century on a third day of a Test has brought serve accolades and achievements for arguably a biggest Test batsman constructed by Pakistan. Younus finally pennyless his run of bad scores and common form by posting his initial century on Australian soil, a 34th of his career and his fourth opposite a Australians. With a ton in Australia underneath his belt, Younus has now available 100 and scores on home turfs of all Test personification teams, apropos a initial Pakistan batsman to do so.
Younus’s prior best in Australia was a 87 he scored during a Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) 12 years ago; he finally pennyless a hex of not scoring a century in a nation and is now small 75 runs divided from a 10,000-run symbol in Test cricket, again uncharted domain for a Pakistani. All these years Younus has been a stone and a indication of consistency, his demeanour, attitude, never-say-die suggestion and joining to a means has warranted him abounding accolades from cricket pundits and fans all around a world. Younus is a usually actor to have scored 100s in home turfs of all Test personification nations as good as UAE, where he has beaten no reduction than 11 centuries after Pakistan was forced to adopt a Emirates as their home territory following a apprehension conflict on a Sri Lankan cricket group 7 years ago. He is now during a twilight of a truly shining career and has his tighten circles prove that he’s expected to quit once he reaches a 10,000-run mark. If he scores a remaining 75 in a ongoing Test we competence see him announcing his retirement from general cricket. The Mardan innate is an comprehensive impulse for Pakistan fans, besides his teammates for a perfect bulk of his achievements and his purpose as a coach for batsmen around him.
Time and again Younus was labelled as too aged or ridiculed for his miss of runs and stiff technique though roughly any time a brave bounced behind with character and gumption. The Sydney hit is a stamp on his bequest and will be remembered for a prolonged time.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 6th, 2017.
Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all the daily pieces.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Rapid Rabada runs demonstration to palm South ...
January 5, 2017
‘Perfect lady Ahmed deserved correct farewell’
January 5, 2017
Hrithik Roshan ‘picks’ roles that ‘spread some ...
January 5, 2017
Australia expresses bewail for offending Indonesia’s military
January 5, 2017