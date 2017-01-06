Friday , 6 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Streamlining traffic: Bahawalpur City to get complicated signals

Streamlining traffic: Bahawalpur City to get complicated signals

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 6, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Streamlining traffic: Bahawalpur City to get complicated signals
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

BAHAWALPUR: The district administration would commence a growth devise value Rs12.9 million to implement complicated trade signals during 13 opposite places of Bahawalpur City. The new trade government devise would assistance in streamlining a trade in a city.

As partial of a plan, Bahawalpur Assistant Commissioner Rao Tasleem Akhtar legalised 13 indentified places for installing trade signals, including City Hotel Chowk, Model Town C, Lari Adda Chowk, Zoo Square and Library Chowk.

Rao Tasleem pronounced 13 places identified for a purpose would be stretched and trip roads would also be assembled to promote a commuters.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 6th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Welcome to a pride: Lion cubs a vital captivate during zoo
Spreading the wings: LUMS to set adult propagandize of education
Foolproof arrangements: Cholistan Desert Rally to be hold underneath despotic security
Streamlining traffic: Bahawalpur City to get complicated signals
US puts bin Laden’s son on apprehension blacklist
Sleepless in ‘paradise’ won
In Opposition — or not
Most Pakistanis in foster of discourse with India, reveals survey
The finish of Turkey
The black hole of PIA
‘China will not lay still,’ state-run daily responds to India barb test
The Aleppo pyre and a wider conflict

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions