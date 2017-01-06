BAHAWALPUR: The district administration would commence a growth devise value Rs12.9 million to implement complicated trade signals during 13 opposite places of Bahawalpur City. The new trade government devise would assistance in streamlining a trade in a city.
As partial of a plan, Bahawalpur Assistant Commissioner Rao Tasleem Akhtar legalised 13 indentified places for installing trade signals, including City Hotel Chowk, Model Town C, Lari Adda Chowk, Zoo Square and Library Chowk.
Rao Tasleem pronounced 13 places identified for a purpose would be stretched and trip roads would also be assembled to promote a commuters.
Streamlining traffic: Bahawalpur City to get complicated signals
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 6th, 2017.
