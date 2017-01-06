Friday , 6 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Terrorism case: Man awarded 35-year jail tenure by ATC

Terrorism case: Man awarded 35-year jail tenure by ATC

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 6, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Terrorism case: Man awarded 35-year jail tenure by ATC
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

SARGODHA: An anti-terrorist justice awarded 35 years seizure to an indicted who was concerned in militant activities in Sargodha on Wednesday. The visualisation was announced by ATC Judge Tariq Mehmood Zargham.

The charge told a justice that opposite terrorism dialect officials arrested indicted Niaz Muhammad from Lorry Adda Sargodha on January, 24, 2016 and seized dual suicidal jackets and a pistol from his possession.

Niaz was also wanted by a military in a series of militant activities in a district.

The military purebred a box opposite a indicted underneath militant act during Satellite Town military hire and constructed him before a court.

After conference a statements and deliberation a evidence, a ATC decider handed down 35 years jail tenure to a accused. In addition, a justice also systematic to allocate a skill of a accused.

Earlier on Dec 23, 206, a male was awarded 28 years seizure for his impasse in terrorism box within Phularwan military station.

The visualisation was announced by Judge Tariq Mehmood Zargham. The military arrested indicted Muhammad Imran alias Mano on Apr 16, 2016 and recovered a palm grenade from his possession.

The indicted also confessed of his impasse in a militant activity.

Similarly on Dec 2, 2016, a justice awarded genocide judgment to an indicted for his impasse in a double murder box in Sargodha. Accused Sahib Khan had gunned down his mother and daughter in May 2015 as he doubted their character.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 6th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

UC-139 polls: Court stays choosing of councillors
Teachers’ boycott: PU hospital postpones doctorate admissions
RTA fines 30 vehicles over violation
NAP implementation: Punjab resolves to feature crackdowns
Increasing growth: 400 ducks distributed giveaway among women
Terrorism case: Man awarded 35-year jail tenure by ATC
Welcome to a pride: Lion cubs a vital captivate during zoo
Spreading the wings: LUMS to set adult propagandize of education
Foolproof arrangements: Cholistan Desert Rally to be hold underneath despotic security
Streamlining traffic: Bahawalpur City to get complicated signals
US puts bin Laden’s son on apprehension blacklist
Sleepless in ‘paradise’ won

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions