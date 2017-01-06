FAISALABAD: The Regional Transport Authority, in a expostulate opposite overloading, imposed a excellent of Rs73,000 on 30 vehicles in Faisalabad on Thursday.
Officials pronounced 11 other vehicles were also impounded during military stations. The checking group led by RTA Secretary Asif Noul checked vehicles on National Highway and took movement opposite vehicles violating a laws. Earlier, some-more than 1,000 e-tickets were released to car owners.
RTA fines 30 vehicles over violation
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 6th, 2017.
