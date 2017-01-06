Friday , 6 January 2017
Increasing growth: 400 ducks distributed giveaway among women

Increasing growth: 400 ducks distributed giveaway among women
FAISALABAD: The district stock dialect has distributed 100 units of ducks among women in opposite tehsils. Officials pronounced 100 units any comprising 3 womanlike ducks and one masculine steep were distributed among women, who reside nearby H2O ponds.

The ducks were distributed giveaway by a internal administration underneath a organisation of Livestock Additional Director Dr Saleha Gill. The design of a bid was to boost expansion rate of ducks.

Earlier in 2016, a Punjab Livestock and dairy growth dialect launched a plan patrician ‘Propagation of ducks rearing in Punjab’ during an estimated cost of Rs45 million underneath that people vital nearby H2O bodies in a farming areas will be given a section of internal multiply of ducks giveaway of cost.

The dialect will after on buy furnish of these units from a people that would be given giveaway for the serve distribution.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 6th, 2017.

