Friday , 6 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Teachers’ boycott: PU hospital postpones doctorate admissions

Teachers’ boycott: PU hospital postpones doctorate admissions

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 6, 2017 In Sports 0
Teachers’ boycott: PU hospital postpones doctorate admissions
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

LAHORE: The Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) during a University of Punjab has deferred admissions to a PhD programme after several teachers of a dialect boycotted a assembly over a appointment of a youth clergyman to tip comparison position.

This is a second time a admissions to a PhD programme of ICS have been cancelled by a university administration. In Sep 2016, a government of ICS reason entrance exam for a PhD programme for a initial time.

However, an review was carried out by a university and it was found that additional outlines were given to some possibilities after each claimant unsuccessful to validate a test. The behaving Director of ICS, Dr Noshina Saleem, was private from her post and a youth teacher, Sawera Shami, was designated a position of a ICS behaving director.

Several of a expertise members objected to this and termed Shami’s appointment in defilement of manners and regulations. The latest announcement for admissions to a PhD programme of ICS was published on Dec 25. As many as 15 possibilities practical for a test.

A assembly of a Doctoral Programme Coordination Committee (DPCC) was scheduled to plead a acknowledgment procedure. However, some comparison teachers boycotted a assembly to register their criticism opposite a appointment of a youth clergyman who does not even reason a doctorate degree.

A expertise member of a institute, who requested not to be named, told The Express Tribune that several comparison expertise members of a ICS had uttered their concerns over a appointment of Sawera Shami to a tip comparison post and had also purebred their criticism to a former vice-chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Zakaria Zakar.

The expertise member pronounced that since of a protest of dual comparison teachers and a deficiency of another in a meeting, a preference was taken to postpone a acknowledgment once again as though a infancy capitulation of a DPCC, admissions could not be legally conducted.

When contacted, Dr Zakaria Zakar pronounced that a preference to cancel a acknowledgment exam was taken since of “administrative reasons”.

He pronounced that now admissions would be carried out in a subsequent division in July.

When asked about a differences and protest during a DPCC meeting, he said, that he presided over a assembly as he was a dean. However, he did not criticism on teachers’ boycott.

Sawera Shami was contacted several times though she was not accessible to give her perspective indicate on a issue.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 6th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

UC-139 polls: Court stays choosing of councillors
Teachers’ boycott: PU hospital postpones doctorate admissions
RTA fines 30 vehicles over violation
NAP implementation: Punjab resolves to feature crackdowns
Increasing growth: 400 ducks distributed giveaway among women
Terrorism case: Man awarded 35-year jail tenure by ATC
Welcome to a pride: Lion cubs a vital captivate during zoo
Spreading the wings: LUMS to set adult propagandize of education
Foolproof arrangements: Cholistan Desert Rally to be hold underneath despotic security
Streamlining traffic: Bahawalpur City to get complicated signals
US puts bin Laden’s son on apprehension blacklist
Sleepless in ‘paradise’ won

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions