LAHORE: The Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) during a University of Punjab has deferred admissions to a PhD programme after several teachers of a dialect boycotted a assembly over a appointment of a youth clergyman to tip comparison position.
This is a second time a admissions to a PhD programme of ICS have been cancelled by a university administration. In Sep 2016, a government of ICS reason entrance exam for a PhD programme for a initial time.
However, an review was carried out by a university and it was found that additional outlines were given to some possibilities after each claimant unsuccessful to validate a test. The behaving Director of ICS, Dr Noshina Saleem, was private from her post and a youth teacher, Sawera Shami, was designated a position of a ICS behaving director.
Several of a expertise members objected to this and termed Shami’s appointment in defilement of manners and regulations. The latest announcement for admissions to a PhD programme of ICS was published on Dec 25. As many as 15 possibilities practical for a test.
A assembly of a Doctoral Programme Coordination Committee (DPCC) was scheduled to plead a acknowledgment procedure. However, some comparison teachers boycotted a assembly to register their criticism opposite a appointment of a youth clergyman who does not even reason a doctorate degree.
A expertise member of a institute, who requested not to be named, told The Express Tribune that several comparison expertise members of a ICS had uttered their concerns over a appointment of Sawera Shami to a tip comparison post and had also purebred their criticism to a former vice-chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Zakaria Zakar.
The expertise member pronounced that since of a protest of dual comparison teachers and a deficiency of another in a meeting, a preference was taken to postpone a acknowledgment once again as though a infancy capitulation of a DPCC, admissions could not be legally conducted.
When contacted, Dr Zakaria Zakar pronounced that a preference to cancel a acknowledgment exam was taken since of “administrative reasons”.
He pronounced that now admissions would be carried out in a subsequent division in July.
When asked about a differences and protest during a DPCC meeting, he said, that he presided over a assembly as he was a dean. However, he did not criticism on teachers’ boycott.
Sawera Shami was contacted several times though she was not accessible to give her perspective indicate on a issue.
Teachers’ boycott: PU hospital postpones doctorate admissions
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 6th, 2017.
