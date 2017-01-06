Friday , 6 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Spreading the wings: LUMS to set adult propagandize of education

Spreading the wings: LUMS to set adult propagandize of education

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 6, 2017 In Commerce 0
Spreading the wings: LUMS to set adult propagandize of education
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has announced it is going to set adult a propagandize of preparation after removing capitulation from a house of trustees.

The propagandize of preparation joins as a fifth entity of LUMS that already has schools of business, humanities and amicable sciences, scholarship and engineering, and law, pronounced a matter released by a varsity on Thursday.

The exploratory proviso for a LUMS School of Education was instituted in Oct 2015 with appropriation from a Babar Ali Foundation.

Over a march of a plan phase, a group determined local, informal and general links by events such as a initial Education Roundtable during LUMS in Mar 2016. It convened academics, practitioners, and process experts with a aim of bargain manifold perspectives on educational reforms in a country.

Similarly, in May 2016, an Education Roundtable during a Harvard University seeded partnerships with tip universities and expertise from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, NYU, University of Pennsylvania, Columbia, and Northwestern, among others.

Faculty from these universities will form a International Advisory Board for a newly determined LUMS School of Education.

Three kinds of programmes will be offering by a school. These embody a Masters in Education Policy, Leadership and Management, starting in Fall 2018, a Minor in Education for LUMS undergraduate students.

Also, there will be a Professional Education Institute for Policy and Practice to actively rivet and yield trainings to public, private, non-profit and donor sectors of preparation in a country.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 6th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Welcome to a pride: Lion cubs a vital captivate during zoo
Spreading the wings: LUMS to set adult propagandize of education
Foolproof arrangements: Cholistan Desert Rally to be hold underneath despotic security
Streamlining traffic: Bahawalpur City to get complicated signals
US puts bin Laden’s son on apprehension blacklist
Sleepless in ‘paradise’ won
In Opposition — or not
Most Pakistanis in foster of discourse with India, reveals survey
The finish of Turkey
The black hole of PIA
‘China will not lay still,’ state-run daily responds to India barb test
The Aleppo pyre and a wider conflict

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions