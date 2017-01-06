LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has announced it is going to set adult a propagandize of preparation after removing capitulation from a house of trustees.
The propagandize of preparation joins as a fifth entity of LUMS that already has schools of business, humanities and amicable sciences, scholarship and engineering, and law, pronounced a matter released by a varsity on Thursday.
The exploratory proviso for a LUMS School of Education was instituted in Oct 2015 with appropriation from a Babar Ali Foundation.
Over a march of a plan phase, a group determined local, informal and general links by events such as a initial Education Roundtable during LUMS in Mar 2016. It convened academics, practitioners, and process experts with a aim of bargain manifold perspectives on educational reforms in a country.
Similarly, in May 2016, an Education Roundtable during a Harvard University seeded partnerships with tip universities and expertise from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, NYU, University of Pennsylvania, Columbia, and Northwestern, among others.
Faculty from these universities will form a International Advisory Board for a newly determined LUMS School of Education.
Three kinds of programmes will be offering by a school. These embody a Masters in Education Policy, Leadership and Management, starting in Fall 2018, a Minor in Education for LUMS undergraduate students.
Also, there will be a Professional Education Institute for Policy and Practice to actively rivet and yield trainings to public, private, non-profit and donor sectors of preparation in a country.
Spreading the wings: LUMS to set adult propagandize of education
LAHORE: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has announced it is going to set adult a propagandize of preparation after removing capitulation from a house of trustees.
The propagandize of preparation joins as a fifth entity of LUMS that already has schools of business, humanities and amicable sciences, scholarship and engineering, and law, pronounced a matter released by a varsity on Thursday.
The exploratory proviso for a LUMS School of Education was instituted in Oct 2015 with appropriation from a Babar Ali Foundation.
Over a march of a plan phase, a group determined local, informal and general links by events such as a initial Education Roundtable during LUMS in Mar 2016. It convened academics, practitioners, and process experts with a aim of bargain manifold perspectives on educational reforms in a country.
Similarly, in May 2016, an Education Roundtable during a Harvard University seeded partnerships with tip universities and expertise from Harvard, Stanford, MIT, NYU, University of Pennsylvania, Columbia, and Northwestern, among others.
Faculty from these universities will form a International Advisory Board for a newly determined LUMS School of Education.
Three kinds of programmes will be offering by a school. These embody a Masters in Education Policy, Leadership and Management, starting in Fall 2018, a Minor in Education for LUMS undergraduate students.
Also, there will be a Professional Education Institute for Policy and Practice to actively rivet and yield trainings to public, private, non-profit and donor sectors of preparation in a country.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 6th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
US puts bin Laden’s son on apprehension ...
January 5, 2017
Most Pakistanis in foster of discourse with ...
January 5, 2017
The Aleppo pyre and a wider conflict
January 5, 2017
Pakistan needs ‘Zarb-e-Qalam’ alongside Zarb-e-Azb: PM
January 5, 2017