UC-139 polls: Court stays choosing of councillors

UC-139 polls: Court stays choosing of councillors
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has dangling a feat notifications of authority and vice-chairman of UC-139, Nishtar Town (Daroghawala-Lahore) and sought a comments of a choosing commission.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi upheld a sequence on Thursday on a petition of a voter, Zameer Khan, after conference initial arguments from a postulant as good as a Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The petitioner’s warn argued a assignment papers of Muhammad Amjad and Muhammad Arshad, announced winning as authority and vice-chairman respectively, were conjunction authorized nor deserted by a returning officer.

The assignment papers, he said, could not be processed but a remarks of a returning officer. He asked a justice to invalidate a respondents for contesting elections on fraudulent assignment papers.

An ECP officer also reliable that a assignment papers of a respondents did not bear any remarks of a returning officer. He added, however, a matter could be taken adult by a choosing elect or an choosing tribunal.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 6th, 2017.

