Welcome to a pride: Lion cubs a vital captivate during zoo

LAHORE: The years of 2015 and 2016 welcomed as many as 13 lion cubs in sum to a Lahore Zoo, attracting a vast series of visitors to a recreational facility. This was settled by Lahore Zoo Director Shafqat Ali on Thursday.

He pronounced that a zoo’s administration was committed to providing a improved sourroundings to a 117 class and 11,000 animals that reside during a park. Apart from a lions, a executive pronounced that brood of many other animals were being cared for during a facility.

“We are removing improved formula even yet we have nonqualified, though learned staff,” he added. He pronounced dozens of baby mammals, reptiles and birds were combined to a zoo due to improved pairing and a origination of a gainful nursing sourroundings with a support of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences.

“The Lahore zoo perceived Rs600,000 by offered animals and birds.” He pronounced Rs25 million from a possess resources were allocated for a squeeze of new class in 2016-17, while a supervision would also yield Rs140 million for a same purpose. He pronounced dull cages for giraffe, a houbara bustard and other singular animals would be filled again soon.

He pronounced all staff members were operative tough to yield a correct sourroundings to a animals and birds, In November, he pronounced a zoo authorities took it on themselves to keep a animals friendly during after a drop in temperature. The executive pronounced officials supposing blankets, straw beds and vitamins for a zoo inhabitants.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 6th, 2017.

