Munro’s ton allows New Zealand to bind Bangladesh T20I series

Posted date : January 6, 2017
New Zealand's Colin Munro smashes a shot opposite Bangladesh during Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Jan 6, 2017. PHOTO: AFP

WELLINGTON: Colin Munro became a third New Zealand actor to measure a T20I century as his side cumulative a 47-run feat and wrapped adult their three-match array opposite Bangladesh with a diversion to gangling on Friday.

Munro bloody 101, fasten former captain Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill as New Zealand’s other T20I centurions, as a hosts scored 195 for 7 in their 20 overs during Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The 29-year-old also sum with Tom Bruce (59 not out) in a 123-run partnership in 11.1 overs to bluster a sum in additional of 200 before Bangladesh’s bowlers pulled a run rate behind towards a finish of a innings.

Williamson leads New Zealand to gentle win

The visitors were good placed during 104-3 in a 11th over of their respond though once Soumya Sarkar (39) and Sabbir Rahman (48) were dismissed, a movement was sucked out of their run follow and they were bowled out for 148 in 18.1 overs.

New Zealand, who already had Guptill (hamstring) and Neil Broom (broken finger) out injured, also mislaid wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi to a groin aria when he pulled adult chasing a round in a eighth over, withdrawal Bruce to take over behind a stumps.

New Zealand dealt Bracewell blow

Munro raced to 50 from 31 balls though flicked a switch in a 13th over when he belted off-spinner Mahmudullah for 28 runs to pierce from 64 to 92. He brought adult his century when he pushed a round behind past Mashrafe Mortaza for a singular on his 52nd delivery, carrying strike 7 bounds and 7 sixes, though was discharged shortly after when he nicked behind off Rubel Hossain.

Rubel finished with total of 3-37 and was on a hat-trick during one stage, carrying bowled Colin De Grandhomme on a final smoothness of his third over, a 17th, and Jimmy Neesham on a initial round of his fourth, a 20th.

The final diversion of a array is during a same venue on Sunday.

