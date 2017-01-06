Friday , 6 January 2017
Six students killed as sight hits rickshaw in Lodhran

Six students killed as sight hits rickshaw in Lodhran
Six students were killed and 4 others harmed when a sight collided with a motorcycle rickshaw at Lodhran railway channel on Friday.

The harmed were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran for evident treatment, Radio Pakistan reported. Expressing grief and regard over a incident, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif destined authorities to provide medical comforts to a injured.

One killed, 30 students harmed in Islamabad train accident

In Nov final year, one chairman was killed and 30 students harmed when an International Islamic University train collided with a motorcycle before it crashed into an electricity stick nearby Islamabad’s G-11 area. The deceased, reportedly identified as a university student, was trampled to genocide after a motorist of a International Islamic University train mislaid control of a vehicle. The train also crashed into an electricity pole, injuring during slightest 30 students on board.

 

 

