Six students were killed and 4 others harmed when a sight collided with a motorcycle rickshaw at Lodhran railway channel on Friday.
The harmed were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran for evident treatment, Radio Pakistan reported. Expressing grief and regard over a incident, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif destined authorities to provide medical comforts to a injured.
In Nov final year, one chairman was killed and 30 students harmed when an International Islamic University train collided with a motorcycle before it crashed into an electricity stick nearby Islamabad’s G-11 area. The deceased, reportedly identified as a university student, was trampled to genocide after a motorist of a International Islamic University train mislaid control of a vehicle. The train also crashed into an electricity pole, injuring during slightest 30 students on board.
Six students killed as sight hits rickshaw in Lodhran
Six students were killed and 4 others harmed when a sight collided with a motorcycle rickshaw at Lodhran railway channel on Friday.
The harmed were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran for evident treatment, Radio Pakistan reported. Expressing grief and regard over a incident, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif destined authorities to provide medical comforts to a injured.
One killed, 30 students harmed in Islamabad train accident
In Nov final year, one chairman was killed and 30 students harmed when an International Islamic University train collided with a motorcycle before it crashed into an electricity stick nearby Islamabad’s G-11 area. The deceased, reportedly identified as a university student, was trampled to genocide after a motorist of a International Islamic University train mislaid control of a vehicle. The train also crashed into an electricity pole, injuring during slightest 30 students on board.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
‘Mastermind’ of Bangladesh cafeteria encircle killed
January 6, 2017
Morocco to tighten schools allegedly related to ...
January 6, 2017
Teachers’ boycott: PU hospital postpones doctorate admissions
January 6, 2017
Increasing growth: 400 ducks distributed giveaway among ...
January 6, 2017