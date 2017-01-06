Pakistan’s informal languages face appearing extinction

In this sketch taken on Aug 30, 2016, Hindko vocalization schoolchildren sing a inhabitant anthem during their propagandize in Mansehra. Around a hundred women have collected in a village centre in Peshawar, a heart of Pakistan’s legendary northwest — though they are articulate in a chapter unintelligible to a Pashtun racial organisation that dominates a region. PHOTO: AFP
Around a hundred women have collected in a village centre in Peshawar, a heart of Pakistan’s legendary northwest — though they are articulate in a chapter unintelligible to a Pashtun racial organisation that dominates a region.
Instead they are exchanging anecdotes and ideas in their internal Hindko (literally, “the denunciation of India”) during a discussion organized to foster a increasingly marginalised language.
Pakistan’s 200 million people pronounce 72 provincial and informal tongues, including central languages Urdu and English, according to a 2014 parliamentary paper on a theme that classed 10 as possibly “in trouble” or “near extinction”.
In this photograph, Hindko vocalization schoolchildren sing a inhabitant anthem during their propagandize in Mansehra. PHOTO: AFP
According to scholars, Hindko’s decrease as a inaugural denunciation of Peshawar city began in 1947 when Hindu and Sikh traders left a city after a assign of British India.
Known for a extraordinary aphorisms such as “Kehni aan dhiye nu, nuen kan dhar” (“I’m articulate to my daughter, my daughter-in-law should listen”) — that is meant to promulgate a oppressive summary though indirectly), it customarily has some dual million speakers opposite Pakistan as against to Pashto’s 26 million.
It has also turn a minority denunciation in a city of a birth.
“Years and years of domestic disturbance in Pakistan’s northwestern segment and Afghanistan have adversely impacted a denunciation and it has mislaid drift to Pashto,” Salahudin, Chief Executive of a Gandhara Hindko Board that organized a event, explained.
Some 3 million generally Pashto speakers fled fight from beside Afghanistan over a past 35 years, while others are some-more new migrants from other tools of Khyber Pakhtunkwa province.
The many involved of Pakistan’s dialects are now oral by customarily a few hundred people, such as Domaaki, an Indo-Aryan langauges cramped to a handful of villages in remote northern Gilgit-Baltistan.
Even informal languages oral by tens of millions like Sindhi and Punjabi are no longer as powerful as they once were.
“There is not a singular journal or repository published in Punjabi for a 60 million-plus Punjabi speakers,” wrote publisher Abbas Zaidi in an essay, notwithstanding it being a denunciation of a nationally worshiped Sufi producer Bulleh Shah and a native-tongue of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
English has been seen as a denunciation of a chosen in Pakistan given a nation was founded.
It is used during a top central levels, notwithstanding a fact this excludes a infancy of Pakistanis — many of whom, as a effect of low education rates, do not pronounce English good or during all, according to heading linguist Tariq Rahman.
Urdu, a many common inhabitant tongue and oral as a second denunciation by a infancy of Pakistanis, has been relegated to a middle- and lower-level halls of power, while a widely oral informal languages — customarily internal to their speakers — are not even taught in schools.
“The outcome is an underclass that stays out of any open routine making, a ceiling mobility increasingly limited, and harbouring a low clarity of inferiority,” wrote Urdu producer Harris Khalique in a investigate paper.
“A infancy of Pakistanis is incompetent to recognize automobile registration plates, many highway signs that are customarily in English, a signboards of shops and offices.”
Around a hundred women have collected in a village centre in Peshawar, a heart of Pakistan’s legendary northwest — though they are articulate in a chapter unintelligible to a Pashtun racial organisation that dominates a region. PHOTO AFP
Some denunciation activists have taken a stand, such as Rozi Khan Baraki, a champion of a Urmari denunciation of South Waziristan genealogical section that claims some 50,000 speakers.
At a rise in a early 16th century, a denunciation flourished opposite most of Afghanistan and what is now northwest Pakistan.
“But afterwards people in [the area] began vocalization Pashto and Persian since many of a speakers of those languages migrated to a fruitful lands of this region.
“Migrations have also threatened a subsequent generation, who being Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, and Karachi have stopped communicating in their mom tongue.”
Baraki pronounced to equivocate extinction, village elders have asked their people to “force their children to pronounce Urmari during homes, generally those who have married women who pronounce other languages”.
“Our subsequent era is threatened, this denunciation is going to die if we don’t safety it today,” he said.
Rahman lauds such efforts though says a routine of saving failing languages can customarily occur when it is taken adult during a bureaucratic turn as was a box with Welsh, a informal denunciation of Britain.
A detriment of farrago can have durability ill effects, he warns.
Those who change from their mom tongue to cushion “try to turn clones of another organisation — a one that they wish to imitate, and remove honour for their former group,” he said.
Children find it formidable to promulgate to their elders, while folk stories and song can also blur from memory.
“There are names of spices and internal names for fruit and animals that are lost. In some cases when we remove a name of a herb a use is also forgotten,” he said.
Pakistan’s informal languages face appearing extinction
In this sketch taken on Aug 30, 2016, Hindko vocalization schoolchildren sing a inhabitant anthem during their propagandize in Mansehra. Around a hundred women have collected in a village centre in Peshawar, a heart of Pakistan’s legendary northwest — though they are articulate in a chapter unintelligible to a Pashtun racial organisation that dominates a region. PHOTO: AFP
Around a hundred women have collected in a village centre in Peshawar, a heart of Pakistan’s legendary northwest — though they are articulate in a chapter unintelligible to a Pashtun racial organisation that dominates a region.
Instead they are exchanging anecdotes and ideas in their internal Hindko (literally, “the denunciation of India”) during a discussion organized to foster a increasingly marginalised language.
This is a denunciation many Pakistanis wish to learn
Pakistan’s 200 million people pronounce 72 provincial and informal tongues, including central languages Urdu and English, according to a 2014 parliamentary paper on a theme that classed 10 as possibly “in trouble” or “near extinction”.
In this photograph, Hindko vocalization schoolchildren sing a inhabitant anthem during their propagandize in Mansehra. PHOTO: AFP
According to scholars, Hindko’s decrease as a inaugural denunciation of Peshawar city began in 1947 when Hindu and Sikh traders left a city after a assign of British India.
Known for a extraordinary aphorisms such as “Kehni aan dhiye nu, nuen kan dhar” (“I’m articulate to my daughter, my daughter-in-law should listen”) — that is meant to promulgate a oppressive summary though indirectly), it customarily has some dual million speakers opposite Pakistan as against to Pashto’s 26 million.
It has also turn a minority denunciation in a city of a birth.
SECP launches new bilingual website
“Years and years of domestic disturbance in Pakistan’s northwestern segment and Afghanistan have adversely impacted a denunciation and it has mislaid drift to Pashto,” Salahudin, Chief Executive of a Gandhara Hindko Board that organized a event, explained.
Some 3 million generally Pashto speakers fled fight from beside Afghanistan over a past 35 years, while others are some-more new migrants from other tools of Khyber Pakhtunkwa province.
The many involved of Pakistan’s dialects are now oral by customarily a few hundred people, such as Domaaki, an Indo-Aryan langauges cramped to a handful of villages in remote northern Gilgit-Baltistan.
Even informal languages oral by tens of millions like Sindhi and Punjabi are no longer as powerful as they once were.
“There is not a singular journal or repository published in Punjabi for a 60 million-plus Punjabi speakers,” wrote publisher Abbas Zaidi in an essay, notwithstanding it being a denunciation of a nationally worshiped Sufi producer Bulleh Shah and a native-tongue of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
English has been seen as a denunciation of a chosen in Pakistan given a nation was founded.
It is used during a top central levels, notwithstanding a fact this excludes a infancy of Pakistanis — many of whom, as a effect of low education rates, do not pronounce English good or during all, according to heading linguist Tariq Rahman.
Urdu, a many common inhabitant tongue and oral as a second denunciation by a infancy of Pakistanis, has been relegated to a middle- and lower-level halls of power, while a widely oral informal languages — customarily internal to their speakers — are not even taught in schools.
Celebrating inhabitant language: Ninth International Urdu Conference to start tomorrow
“The outcome is an underclass that stays out of any open routine making, a ceiling mobility increasingly limited, and harbouring a low clarity of inferiority,” wrote Urdu producer Harris Khalique in a investigate paper.
“A infancy of Pakistanis is incompetent to recognize automobile registration plates, many highway signs that are customarily in English, a signboards of shops and offices.”
Around a hundred women have collected in a village centre in Peshawar, a heart of Pakistan’s legendary northwest — though they are articulate in a chapter unintelligible to a Pashtun racial organisation that dominates a region. PHOTO AFP
Some denunciation activists have taken a stand, such as Rozi Khan Baraki, a champion of a Urmari denunciation of South Waziristan genealogical section that claims some 50,000 speakers.
At a rise in a early 16th century, a denunciation flourished opposite most of Afghanistan and what is now northwest Pakistan.
“But afterwards people in [the area] began vocalization Pashto and Persian since many of a speakers of those languages migrated to a fruitful lands of this region.
“Migrations have also threatened a subsequent generation, who being Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, and Karachi have stopped communicating in their mom tongue.”
Baraki pronounced to equivocate extinction, village elders have asked their people to “force their children to pronounce Urmari during homes, generally those who have married women who pronounce other languages”.
“Our subsequent era is threatened, this denunciation is going to die if we don’t safety it today,” he said.
Rahman lauds such efforts though says a routine of saving failing languages can customarily occur when it is taken adult during a bureaucratic turn as was a box with Welsh, a informal denunciation of Britain.
A detriment of farrago can have durability ill effects, he warns.
Those who change from their mom tongue to cushion “try to turn clones of another organisation — a one that they wish to imitate, and remove honour for their former group,” he said.
Children find it formidable to promulgate to their elders, while folk stories and song can also blur from memory.
“There are names of spices and internal names for fruit and animals that are lost. In some cases when we remove a name of a herb a use is also forgotten,” he said.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Four Yemenis liberated from Guantanamo arrive in ...
January 6, 2017
Horoscope: Jan 6, 2017
January 6, 2017
UC-139 polls: Court stays choosing of councillors
January 6, 2017
NAP implementation: Punjab resolves to feature crackdowns
January 6, 2017