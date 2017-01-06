BERLIN: German officials who have hold talks with members of US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition group have not been means to figure out what kind of unfamiliar and confidence process his administration wants to pursue, a orator pronounced on Friday.
“It eventually stays a box that there still is no clear, awake and extensive design of what kind of unfamiliar and confidence process a new Trump administration wants to pursue in a world,” Foreign Ministry orator Martin Schaefer told a unchanging supervision news conference.
Trump has regularly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and nominated people seen as accessible toward Moscow to comparison administration posts.
Should Trump find to urge family with Kremlin, he could upset Germany, whose Chancellor Angela Merkel has upheld a prolongation of European Union sanctions opposite Russia over a purpose in a dispute in Ukraine.
Germany says can't figure out Trump's unfamiliar process goals
