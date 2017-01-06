QUETTA: At slightest 4 people were harmed as assailants non-stop glow on a cab carrying members of a Hazara village in Quetta on Friday.
The occurrence occurred on a Spini highway nearby Killi Mubarik area in a provincial capital.
Last year in October, in a identical attack, 4 women belonging to a Shia Hazara village were killed by unclear assailants in Quetta’s Kirani Road.
Sectarian assault has claimed thousands of lives in Pakistan over a past decade. Hundreds of racial Hazaras, who are Shias by sect, have been killed in targeted bombings and drive-by shootings over a past few years in Balochistan.
This is a building story and will be updated accordingly
Four harmed as Hazara village members targeted in Quetta
The yellow cab that was targeted. PHOTO: EXPRESS
