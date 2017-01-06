Friday , 6 January 2017
Four harmed as Hazara village members targeted in Quetta

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 6, 2017 In Showbiz 0
The yellow cab that was targeted. PHOTO: EXPRESS

QUETTA: At slightest 4 people were harmed as assailants non-stop glow on a cab carrying members of a Hazara village in Quetta on Friday.

The occurrence occurred on a Spini highway nearby Killi Mubarik area in a provincial capital.

Last year in October, in a identical attack, 4 women belonging to a Shia Hazara village were killed by unclear assailants in Quetta’s Kirani Road.

Sectarian assault has claimed thousands of lives in Pakistan over a past decade. Hundreds of racial Hazaras, who are Shias by sect, have been killed in targeted bombings and drive-by shootings over a past few years in Balochistan.

This is a building story and will be updated accordingly

